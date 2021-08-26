 Skip to main content

Indian doctor in Sweden is a prominent frontline warrior against Covid fake news



Ishani Duttagupta | TIMESOFINDIA.COM | Aug 26, 2021, 09:43 IST
Dr Netha Hussain (Photo credit: Adam Novak, Wikimedia Commons)

She’s a doctor, a clinical neuroscientist, and a researcher. But Dr 

Netha Hussain

, who moved to the 

University of Gothenburg

 in Sweden for a PhD in clinical neuroscience after studying medicine at the 

Government Medical College

Kozhikode

, has also been fighting a tireless war against misinformation and fake news about Covid-19. 

She has written several articles related to the medical aspects and socio-economic impact of the pandemic on Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world, and was recognised for her efforts by the 

United Nations

 in July last year.


She is, in fact, an active contributor on Wikipedia and sister projects in English and Malayalam for a decade on topics related to medicine, healthcare, and women’s biographies.

As a medical professional, Hussain is a member of the editorial board of 

WikiJournal of Medicine

 and has created partnerships with medical institutions for content donation.



Recently honored by Wikipedia for outstanding contributions, she is one of the very few women doctors on the platform contributing medical content.


“I started writing articles when in medical school. When I learned something at school, I used to look up Wikipedia to see if that concept exists there. If it didn't, I would go ahead and write about it myself. In this way, I could reinforce my knowledge, while making that knowledge available to millions of readers,” Hussain told TIMESOFINDIA.com. 

When the Covid-19 pandemic first appeared, she tried to learn as much as she could about it. “I used these learnings to create and expand articles.”



She has also recently launched a well-timed project to improve information and content about the Covid19 vaccine and combat misinformation.


Her focus has been on how the pandemic impacts vulnerable groups of individuals, such as in pregnancy. When she realized that misinformation related to the pandemic was rampant, she also worked specifically to counter misinformation, by creating pages like ‘list of unproven methods against Covid-19’ and ‘misinformation related to vaccination’. She also launched the ‘

vaccine safety project

’ in August 2020 to map the knowledge gaps.


“Nowadays, people go online to search for healthcare-related information and land on Wikipedia. Research shows that Wikipedia is one of the most popular websites in terms of providing healthcare information. If the readers do not find what they are looking for, they are likely to go to social media and blogs where misinformation is rampant,” she warns. And often she finds friends thanking her when they benefit from articles that she has worked on and improved. Hussain is proud of the fact that prominent medical journals, too, have used content shared by her.


Dr Hussain moved to Sweden in 2016 to pursue a PhD in neuroscience and finished it in 2020. She then started working as a medical doctor, while also researching part-time in Gothenburg on the west coast of the Scandinavian country. She finds Sweden welcoming for immigrants and is part of a small but vibrant Indian community celebrating desi festivals together and organising cultural events.


“But being in the medical profession is challenging because one needs to learn the Swedish language, pass knowledge tests and complete a short training to be able to work as a licensed doctor. This process usually takes months to years,” she says

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
346 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
78 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
269 comments
Read more