Russia spy agency says expelled Estonian consul was interested in Arctic plans

Arctic policy is of major importance to Russia and a new suspicion of spying proves it once again.The Russian government has just released a video showing an Estonian diplomat working at the Estonian consulate in St Petersburg, Mart Lätte, being detained by the Federal Security Service. He was arrested on 6 July on suspicion of undermining Russia's national security after several meetings with a Russian citizen. The Federal Security Service suspected him of seeking information about Russia's plans for the Arctic through the citizen. The next day, Mart Lätte was declared persona non grata, and was expelled from Russia. Reciprocally, the Estonian government declared persona non grata a member of the Russian Embassy in Estonia, “in line with the international diplomatic customs” (IBO). In response, on the 3rd of August, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared a staff of the Estonian Embassy this time, persona non grata (TASS).
Arctic policy is of major importance to Russia and a new suspicion of spying proves it once again.The Russian government has just released a video showing an Estonian diplomat working at the Estonian consulate in St Petersburg, Mart Lätte, being detained by the Federal Security Service. He was arrested on 6 July on suspicion of undermining Russia's national security after several meetings with a Russian citizen. The Federal Security Service suspected him of seeking information about Russia's plans for the Arctic through the citizen. The next day, Mart Lätte was declared persona non grata, and was expelled from Russia. Reciprocally, the Estonian government declared persona non grata a member of the Russian Embassy in Estonia, “in line with the international diplomatic customs” (IBO). In response, on the 3rd of August, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared a staff of the Estonian Embassy this time, persona non grata (TASS).
Comments