Surveillance scandal



French President Emmanuel Macron on July 25 pushed for an Israeli government enquiry into the Pegasus mobile phone monitoring software. The scandal exposed by the 'Pegasus Project' investigation has spotlighted Israel’s leveraging of capabilities in digital surveillance and other security-related technology to develop defence and commercial ties with many countries. Alleged abuses by foreign governments of the Pegasus spyware -- developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group -- has raised concerns about the threat to privacy and human rights from such surveillance.



NSO rejects the allegations, but it had already begun a process of greater disclosure and vetting of clients following previous exposes, and this will probably be expanded. The Israeli Defence Ministry will investigate possible export violations, but is unlikely to tighten export restrictions significantly. Abroad, there will be calls for greater regulation of spyware, but accountability will be limited since the development, sale and use of digital surveillance technology will, by design, remain covert. Indeed, publicity surrounding the Pegasus spyware may enhance its standing with many potential clients impressed by its technological prowess