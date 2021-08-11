WHEN: THE SCIENTIFIC SECRETS OF PERFECT TIMING





“Pink’s deeply researched but never boring study could be a turning point.” —Wall Street Journal

“Pink should change many people’s understanding of timing with this book, which provides insights from little-known scientific studies in an accessible way. . . . By the book’s end, readers will be thinking much more carefully about how they divide up their days and organize their routines.” —Publishers Weekly

“Consistently applying the principles laid out in the book could have dramatic impacts on one’s life and on society.” —Washington Post

“A cornucopia of compelling information and insights . . . Pink is a splendid writer, with a knack for distilling important takeaways of scholarly research.” —Philadelphia Inquirer

“Intriguing stuff written with a light, assured touch.” —The Guardian

“Daniel Pink is one of the few non-fiction authors alive today capable of filtering the work of so many scientific minds through his original human stories and onto the page. … Reading this book is time well spent.” —Harper’s Bazaar

“[Pink] unpicks compelling patterns… and he includes handy ‘time-hacking’ advice on how to put the insights divulged into practice.” —Nature

“WHEN brims with a surprising amount of insight and practical advice.” —Wall Street Journal

“Fascinating. . . truly revelatory.” —Toronto Star

“This marriage of research, stories and practical application is vintage Pink, helping us use science to improve our everyday lives.” —BookPage

“WHEN is engaging, conversational and tightly edited, making it an easy yet important read.” —Associated Press

“This book will change your life and could possibly save it. I’m not joking.” —Hudson Booksellers

Everyone knows that timing is everything. But we don’t know much about timing itself. Our lives are a never-ending stream of “when” decisions: when to start a business, schedule a class, get serious about a person. Yet we make those decisions based on intuition and guesswork.

Timing, it’s often assumed, is an art. In When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, Pink shows that timing is really a science.

Drawing on a rich trove of research from psychology, biology, and economics, Pink reveals how best to live, work, and succeed. How can we use the hidden patterns of the day to build the ideal schedule? Why do certain breaks dramatically improve student test scores? How can we turn a stumbling beginning into a fresh start? Why should we avoid going to the hospital in the afternoon? Why is singing in time with other people as good for you as exercise? And what is the ideal time to quit a job, switch careers, or get married?

In When, Pink distills cutting-edge research and data on timing and synthesizes them into a fascinating, readable narrative packed with irresistible stories and practical takeaways that give readers compelling insights into how we can live richer, more engaged lives