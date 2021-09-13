CHINA: International Liaison Work

9.8 At the invitation of the CCP International Department (CCP/ID), ambassadors and consuls general from the diplomatic missions in China of Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam traveled to Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (ZAR). While there, they participated in an exchange activity titled “Forging a Community for the Chinese Nation while on the Journey from Poverty Alleviation to Common Prosperity: The Vivid Practices of Guangxi Ethnic Minority Areas” and inspected Xilong Village (喜龙村), a local ethnic minority model village for poverty alleviation. Participants included CCP/ID Head Song Tao (宋涛), Guangxi ZAR Party Committee Standing Committee Member and Guangxi ZAR United Front Department Head Xu Shaochuan (徐绍川), Guilin Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiabin (周家斌), Bangladeshi Ambassador to China Mahbub Uz Zaman, Malaysian Ambassador to China Raja Dato’ Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai.











9.9 The CCP/ID and Guangxi ZAR Party Committee jointly held a CCP in dialogue with Southeast Asian and South Asian political parties event titled “Strengthening Political Parties’ Cooperation in Joint Pursuit of Economic Development” in Nanning, Guangxi ZAR. Over 300 leaders, youth organization officials, and government representatives from more than 40 political parties participated in the event via videolink. Additionally, approximately 30 envoys and high-level diplomats from diplomatic missions in China attended in person. The event passed a joint initiative and held an anti-epidemic and development forum and Generation Z leadership forum. Song Tao and Guangxi ZAR Party Secretary Lu Xinshe (鹿心社) both attended and addressed the event, and CCP/ID Deputy Head Chen Zhou (陈洲) presided over it. Other Chinese participants included Guangxi ZAR Deputy Party Secretary Liu Xiaoming (刘小明), Guangxi ZAR Party Committee Standing Committee member and Guangxi ZAR Party Committee Secretary-General Huang Weijing (黄伟京), and Guangxi ZAR Party Committee Standing Committee member and Guangxi ZAR Organization Department Head Wang Weiping (王维平). Foreign participants included Indonesian Golkar Party Vice Chair and People's Consultative Assembly Speaker Bambang Soesatyo, Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Politburo Member and Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) President Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, and Nepali National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina.





Source: https://www.ccpwatch.org/single-post/weekly-report-4-41-9-4-2021-9-10-2021