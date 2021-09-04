Cost of War Project

U.S. BUDGETARY COSTS The vast economic impact of the U.S. post-9/11 wars goes beyond the Pentagon's "Overseas Contigency Operations" (War) budget. This chart and the attached paper estimate the more comprehensive budgetary costs of the wars. Posted on September 1, 2021.
SEPTEMBER 2021
SUMMARY
- Over 929,000 people have died in the post-9/11 wars due to direct war violence, and several times as many due to the reverberating effects of war
- Over 387,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the fighting
- 38 million — the number of war refugees and displaced persons
- The US federal price tag for the post-9/11 wars is over $8 trillion
- The US government is conducting counterterror activities in 85 countries
- The wars have been accompanied by violations of human rights and civil liberties, in the U.S. and abroad
