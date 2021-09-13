 Skip to main content

How tech-enabled learning is the future of education



Digitisation of content and learning processes will be key game changers for education



  • New Delhi
  • September 13, 2021
  • UPDATED: September 13, 2021 17:38 IST

Illustration by Siddhant Jumde

The pandemic has proved that education and technology can and must be interwoven for a better reach, including to students in remote areas. “Technology and education can work in sync with each other to enable inclusion in classrooms,” says Anuradha Sridhar, head-curriculum development and training, Aditya Birla Education Academy, Mumbai. “Some learners learn well when technology is embedded. With the advent of virtual reality, abstract concepts in biology and physics have become visual for students to be able to understand concepts better." Simulations, computer-aided learning and robotics have made learning hands-on for students.

One of the main advantages of technology in education is that it makes it inclusive for all students in every possible way. “Inclusion comes in several ways,” says Sridhar. “For students with learning challenges, technology enables them to learn at their own pace. For those visually impaired, it helps in the form of audio aids. For students in remote areas, technology enables reach to remote areas.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of National Digital Education Architecture (N-DEAR) therefore, comes at the right time—when educators have already embraced technology and students and parents know its advantages. The Prime Minister, while launching the N-DEAR, recently said it is likely to help in eradicating inequality in the education system of India.


Over the past few years, technology has been permeating different areas of our work and lives. The last one-and-a-half year has especially created an environment for tech-enabled learning to emerge as the default backbone of educational systems. It is the way for scaling up access to education effectively and has the potential to reduce inequity and improve learning outcomes through personalisation and multi-sensory tools.

“We are looking forward to the unfolding of this integrated platform (N-DEAR) to bring together five core stakeholders—student, parent, teacher, administrator and community member—including market players,” says Shourie Chatterjee, chief digital officer, Schoolnet India, an Edtech service provider. “This augurs well for unifying various sectors of education to make it simple and efficient.”

The combination of education and technology needs to be in sync with insights from learning sciences to make the teaching-learning ecosystem effective. Researchers have found strong links and overlaps between the work of neuroscience and educational psychologists. Many of the active learning techniques, such as interleaving of concepts and using multi-sensory content, bode well for learning outcomes of individual learners. “We need a systematic effort, from the institutional level to the level of the teacher, to marry the concepts of learning sciences into teaching,” says Chatterjee. Gen-Z children were born in the lap of technology and don’t quite connect to the traditional method. Alka Kapur, principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, says: "We have incorporated technology in our teaching method and the results have been pleasant. For the students to be able to succeed in the future, it is important that we emphasise on the skill development strategy." It's important to create opportunities for children where they can use technology to solve problems because the challenges they will face later on in lives will be solved using tech. Children today learn best when there is a combination of audio and visual aids and it is only appropriate to exploit technology for teaching-learning processes. Learning applications akin to gaming applications make learning more visual, which helps students comprehend abstract concepts. "Students have different learning styles,” says Sridhar. “Learning applications make content explicit and visual for both the visual and aural learners. Even for a learner who is hands-on with technology, aids like STEM, Maker spaces, and Robotics applications, make them better equipped to apply their learnings to a new world.” With an emphasis on self-directed learners, who are equipped with skills like problem solving, risk taking, and collaboration, use of technology will enhance these skills and take the student’s learning at a higher level

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
349 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
83 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
286 comments
Read more