India: Maoists plan urban militia, guerrilla warfare

The Maoists are trying to rebuild and strengthen their urban network across the country, sources have informed the Indianexpress.com.

“Following a heavy crackdown on their urban leadership during the Bhima-Koregaon strife in 2018, the Maoists have started rebuilding their urban networks and seven central committee members of the CPI(Maoist) have been deputed to implement the plan,” the sources revealed.





“The Maoists have already reorganised their networks in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi and Kolkata, among other cities. They have appointed organisers in urban areas and have been conducting regular Zoom meetings to discuss and implement the agenda,” they added.

The sources said, “Maoists are trying to tap into the social and communal divide caused by politics of caste and religion . They are attempting to win the support of the members of the working class, Dalits and minorities, especially Muslims. The rebels want to radicalise youngsters and already have a strong network in premier universities of Delhi and Kolkata.”





The sources also revealed that the Maoists have planned to employ guerrilla tactics in the cities. “What is alarming, however, is that they are planning to use guerrilla warfare tactics in a big way by developing an urban militia. They are trying to infiltrate the government intelligence machinery and feel the time is ripe to capitalise on grievances arising out of Hindutva politics,” they said.

“If the authorities failed to grasp the seriousness of the Maoists’ urban plan on time, then our cities might suffer the same kind of violence that Red areas in the jungles have faced,” the sources warned.





“The other major Maoist plan is to put in place a coordination network among like-minded outfits in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. They want to facilitate unhindered movement of left-wing extremists in these territories and exchange arms, ammunition and information,” sources said.

The sources said that this was part of an effort to re-establish an arrangement like the Co-ordination Committee of Maoist Parties and Organizations of South Asia, which has almost become defunct after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting of chief ministers of all Maoist-affected states at New Delhi on September 26. “ The meeting will also be attended by chief secretaries and director generals of police of these states,” a senior official said.





He added, “ The meeting will discuss general issues confronting these states, like inter-state operations and problems of coordination. The meeting assumes significance in the light of the fact that it is being held after a gap of about three years.”

Notably, all Maoist-affected states are now being governed by non-BJP parties or coalitions. Asked if this has made any difference, the official said, “Not exactly, but that still is a very key factor.”

https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/nagpur/maoists-plan-urban-militia-guerrilla-warfare-7519825/





