India to help Russia develop the Northern Sea Route into international shipping artery

Speaking via video link at the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the audience that India will help Russia turn the Northern Sea Route into an international trade artery. As he pointed out, “India and Russia are partners in space exploration through the Gaganyan program. Russia and India will also be partners in opening up the Northern Sea Route for international trade and commerce”. He added that the Chennai-Vladivostok sea corridor is currently under development. In September 2019, during a state visit to Vladivostok, the premier signed a Memorandum of Intent to open a full-fledged maritime route between Russia’s eastern port city and Chennai on India’s eastern seaboard (TASS).
