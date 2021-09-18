 Skip to main content

India’s concern on China helping Afghanistan under Belt and Road Initiative inappropriate: Taliban


Under the project, China has helped in building roads and ports in several countries.

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen. | Suhail Shaheen via Twitter

Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen on Tuesday said that India’s apprehensions about China helping Afghanistan under its Belt and Road Initiative are “inappropriate”, The Global Times reported on Tuesday.

Till March, 139 countries had entered into agreements with China, which has helped these nations in building roads and ports under the Belt and Road Initiative, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

India has been critical of the Belt and Road Initiative as one of its components, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview to The Global Times, Shaheen said that there was nothing wrong in China helping Afghanistan under the project.

“Some of India’s concerns aren’t appropriate, neither are they plausible,” he said. “While having ended occupation, we need to focus on the reconstruction of Afghanistan...And now China has come forward to help us with the construction of Afghanistan to create jobs for our people. So what is wrong with that? They [India], rather than us, should reconsider their position.”

Shaheen claimed that the Taliban was working in the interest of its people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important for us that every relationship we form with other counties is on the basis of our mutual self-interests in order for it to be a win-win situation,” he said.

Shaheen said that Taliban regimes’ priority was to focus on creating jobs and raising the standard of living of the people of Afghanistan.

“[Priority is] to focus on the construction of Afghanistan and the rehabilitation of the country, and also to maintain stability all over the country, while working toward peaceful coexistence among our people,” the Taliban spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Afghans register for extension of visa in India

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday said that 736 Afghans had registered in India between August 1 and September 11, seeking extension of visas and other assistance, PTI reported.

“Basic assistance such as food, cash-based assistance and core relief items are being provided to the most vulnerable new arrivals from Afghanistan and those already in India,” the UN body said.

The UN body has formed an Afghanistan emergency cell and created a dedicated help page on its website to keep the Afghans informed of the registrations and assistance available.

“Additional 24/7 helplines were established to answer queries around the clock and direct engagement with Afghan communities scaled up,” the agency said. “Over 130 calls are received per day, mainly enquiring about assistance and registration.”

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
351 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
86 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
292 comments
Read more