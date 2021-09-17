INFORMATION CAPABILITY AND DEFENSE

The dynamism of today’s global information environment underscores an essential role of strategic communication for government agencies with international concerns, including the military. Although the U.S. Department of Defense established Cyber Command and encouraged the armed forces to expand their Information Operations capabilities, the military culture continues to look at the information domain as a sphere to influence only during hostilities. So what does information capability mean in this context? How should the efforts be aligned with the other agencies and partners?

Lt. Col. Gregory M. Tomlin will present a proposal of an expansion of the military definition of “engagement” that is currently restricted to striking targets with lethal force. His talk will explain the limitations of applying the Joint Targeting Cycle to all military efforts in the information domain and will conceptualize a new methodology—the Global Engagement Cycle—to identify audiences, develop messages and select the best information-related capabilities to influence audiences during peacetime.

About Lt. Col. Gregory M. Tomlin:

Lt. Col. Gregory M. Tomlin, Ph.D. is a U.S. Army officer presently assigned to the Army Staff in the Pentagon. Throughout his military career, Greg has written articles about Information Operations, strategic communications and public diplomacy. He has spoken about these topics at the U.S. State Department, think tanks and universities. He is co-author of The Gods of Diyala: Transfer of Command in Iraq and author of Murrow’s Cold War: Public Diplomacy for the Kennedy Administration. In addition to deployments to Iraq and Kosovo and assignments in Germany and Korea, he has served in the White House, on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon and as assistant professor of history at the U.S. Military Academy. He holds a B.A. in government and history from the College of William and Mary in Virginia, and an M.A., M.Phil. and Ph.D. in history from George Washington University.

This program will take place online.