Internet costs impede digital inclusion

Outlook

By end-2020, a basic internet package of 1 gigabyte (GB) of mobile broadband data per month was affordable for 5.2 billion people across 43 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). However, fuller digital inclusion of LMICs -- characterised by access to data-voluminous services such as online healthcare, education and business -- still faces a major affordability barrier. The cost of high-usage mobile data and fixed broadband far exceeds the ITU’s 2% for 2GB target, and is nowhere close to the 2% for 5GB goal set by the Alliance for Affordable Internet.

As a result, per capita average data usage by 2026 will range from a high of 49GB per month in North America to only 8.9 in Sub-Saharan Africa. Internet costs could rise if services providers attempt to recover their high capital expenditure on 5G telecommunications by raising prices.