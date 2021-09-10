Looking North: The European Union and Arctic Security from a Nordic and German Perspective

In this collection of eight reports authors from the five Nordic counties and Germany provided a comprehensive overview of Arctic security and the role of the European Union (EU) in that specific policy field, as seen from the Nordic countries and German perspective. The individual reports from Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Germany and the prospects for the EU derived from them show, that the value in endeavour these questions lies not only in providing an EU specific approach to Arctic security issues, but also to better comprehend challenges the EU must grapple with when further developing its Arctic policy. Download



​​​​​​​Editors:

Andreas Østhagen, Senior Research Fellow at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute

Andreas Raspotnik, Senior Reserch Fellow at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute

Authors:

Pia Hansson, Director of the Institute of International Affairs at the University of Iceland

Guðbjörg Ríkey Th. Hauksdóttir, Project Manager at the Centre for Arctic Studies, Institute of International Affairs, University of Iceland

Christoph Humrich, Assistant Professor for International Relations and Security Studies at the Univeristy of Groningen

Nima Khorrami, Research Associate at The Arctic Institute - Center for Circumpolar Security Studies

Sanna Kopra, Senior Research in the Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law of the Arctic Centre at University of Lapland/Finland

Lin A. Mortensgaard, Research Assistant at the Centre for Military Studies, Department of Political Science, University of Copenhagen

Andreas Østhagen, Senior Research Fellow at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute

Andreas Raspotnik, Senior Reserch Fellow at the Fridtjof Nansen Institut