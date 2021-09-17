Next-Generation European Political Leaders' Views on Transatlantic Cooperation

Germans go to the polls on September 26 in historic elections. After 16 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel, a strong proponent of close U.S.-European ties, is stepping down. All three major candidates for the chancellorship are confirmed transatlanticists. But, whoever prevails, a new era is about to begin in German and European politics and in Europe’s relationship with the United States.

The next generation of political leaders who will soon step onto the governing stage are now waiting in the wings across Europe, in national parliaments and in the European Parliament. In the years ahead, they will help shape Europe and its ties with the United States. Their priorities and their views on the future of the transatlantic relationship will determine whether the two sides can work together in dealing with challenges they share: China, climate change, technology, the economy, and security.

Napoleon Bonaparte once observed: “To understand the man you have to know what was happening in the world when he was twenty.” These young parliamentarians have experienced a different United States than their older colleagues. Their worldview was shaped after the end of the Cold War and the emergence of China as a global power. And the circumstances that shaped the meaning of the transatlantic relationship for their older colleagues are increasingly being replaced by a set of new, complex global challenges, such as climate change





DOWNLOAD NOW