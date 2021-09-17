Russia Kicks Off Arctic Military Drills to Secure Sea Route

The Russian military is preparing its troops to protect the Northern Sea Route and nearby areas strategically important to Russia. “The practical actions of the Northern Fleet troops will take place in the waters of the Barents, Kara, Chukchi, East Siberian and Laptev seas, New Siberian Islands and the Franz Josef Land archipelago,” Interfax quoted the fleet as saying. The drills are expected to consist of analyzing potential areas for conflict along the route and weather conditions or using warships, aircraft and other military vehicles. 8,000 Russian troops are participating in the military exercises, which are speculated to last for at least two months. They will practice communication methods, as well as defending Russia’s military posts along the Northern Sea Route. The drills follow a series of civil defense drills along the Russian Arctic, during which Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died trying to rescue a civilian (The Moscow Times).
