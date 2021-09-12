 Skip to main content

Spy racket busted by Army intelligence, Raj police; MTS worker of railways postal service arrested



Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Army intelligence and police in Rajasthan have busted a "unique" spy racket by arresting a multi-tasking staff worker of the railways postal service for passing information by clicking photographs of defence-related letters, officials said on Friday.

The worker, identified as Bharat Godara, was under surveillance of the Army''s intelligence agency for some time after technical inputs suggested that some pictures were being passed to Pakistan''s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, they said.

According to the officials, Godara, a multi-tasking staff (MTS) worker who was posted in the sorting hub of the Railway Postal Service, used to open all letters that had the address of the Army Postal Office (APO).

This is for the first time that this kind of a spy racket has been unravelled where postal letters meant for Army personnel, both official as well as personal, were being passed on to the ISI, they said.

On Facebook messenger, he had come in contact with a woman, who claimed to be a nursing assistant posted at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Island, and in the last seven months, Godara, who worked only night shifts, opened letters marked with APO address, clicked pictures and sent it to her, the officials said.

The "bond" between the two had grown stronger and they were talking on video calls through WhatsApp, they said, adding that the accused had helped her in activating the WhatsApp account with an Indian number, which she used for spying.

The officials said that sensitive information regarding locations, phone numbers of officers, pincodes of various Army units and other information was compromised by the MTS worker. He sent these to the woman, who was an agent working for the Pakistani snooping agency ISI, they said.

Godara was arrested on Thursday night in a joint operation by the Military Intelligence (Southern Command) and the state intelligence.

Godara, who has been arrested under the Officials Secrets Act, is being interrogated jointly by central and state agencies, during which he has claimed to have passed on a number of Army-related letters to Pakistan''s agents.

The officials said that defence-related letters and photos have been recovered from his mobile phone. PTI SKL ANB

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
349 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
80 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
283 comments
Read more