The Arctic this week

Canada disputes Chinese news report that famous sailor was turned back from Northwest Passage
Although it may seem anecdotal at first glance, this story reveals higher stakes, and even reflects geostrategic dynamics. Zhai Mo is a well-known Chinese painter who in 2009 became the first Chinese to sail around the world alone on his sailing-boat. More recently, he attempted to achieve a new record, to be the first in the world to circumnavigate the Arctic with a sailing boat non-stop. His plans were altered on his way through the Northwest Passage, and several Chinese newspapers reported that Zhai Mo had been "illegally stopped". Canada contests this claim, and explains that Canadian officials had been in contact with the sailor before he entered Arctic waters to alert him of the ban on the passage of pleasure craft since March 2020 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in remote Arctic areas. Canada claims that the sailor changed his route on his own.This anecdote revives discussions about Canadian sovereignty over the passage and Law of the Sea’s application on Canada’s internal waters, an issue on which China has not taken a clear position. It also raises questions about China’s quest for influence in the Arctic; was this sailor part of a Chinese influence strategy? In any case, Zhai Mo is not the only one whose journey through the Northwest Passage was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions; in 2020, a New Zealand sailor was confronted with the same ban (CBC).
Russia plans to invest additionally $55 million in 2022 in Northern Sea Route development
Additional investments in development of the Northern Sea Route in 2022 are planned at $55 million. The money will be used to construct the Utrenniy LNG terminal at the Arctic port Sabetta, a memorandum on Russia’s draft budget for 2022-2024 states. According to the document, $222 million will be allocated for the implementation of the “Development of the Northern Sea Route” federal project. Moreover, $144 million will be redistributed as financial means for construction of the Lider 10510 nuclear-powered icebreaker. According to TASS, at the end of 2020, the Utrenniy port terminal, constructed as part of the Arctic LNG-2 project, was 70% completed. The Arctic LNG-2 is the second Arctic LNG project launched by Russian energy major Novatek. The project includes the construction of three LNG liquefaction trains with a capacity of 6.6 million tonnes per annum each, with the first train set to be completed in 2023. The project’s resource base is the Utrenneye field on the Gydan Peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Region (TASS).
