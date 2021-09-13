The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare

The problem Brose presents is this: the defense acquisition ecosystem is no longer fit for its purpose. The approval and appropriation of defense procurement is sustained by the mix of legacy political and legal infrastructure from the Cold War and hasty innovations from the post-9/11 security environment.[5] America is challenged, militarily and economically, by asymmetric, high-technology threats coming from Eurasia and China. According to Brose, America should fight fire with fire.[6]

In Brose’s view, the high-technology, low-quantity expeditionary approach informing the development of the F-22, F-35, and Ford-class aircraft carrier is poorly suited to an era when America’s foremost rivals are investing heavily in low-intensity, localized capabilities. These capabilities are designed to break the American expeditionary kill chain.[7] Brose’s error is that he sets up this straw man so that he can pitch Silicon Valley’s start-up gospel of iteration and persistent communication as the solution, but fails to hitch that gospel to the logistical realities of wide oceans extending off both of America’s coasts.[8]

BROSE NEVER BUILDS A BRIDGE BETWEEN THE PROBLEM AND THE CONCEPTUAL NEAR- AND DISTANT-FUTURE SOLUTIONS HE SQUINTS AT DURING CHAPTERS FOUR THROUGH NINE.

Brose’s analysis of American acquisitions failure is built primarily on anecdotes about lost opportunities and bureaucratic inertia during the first three chapters. The book shines during these portions and in the other portions on bureaucratic malaise: he is laser-focused on the problem and highlights clear, painful examples that should motivate discussions on reform. However, Brose never builds a bridge between the problem and the conceptual near- and distant-future solutions he squints at during chapters four through nine.

From the history of American defense reform, the problem is this: defense reform is a political challenge, not just a bureaucratic one.[9] When political change is required, stakeholders need a clear, sticky idea to walk them from the problem to a menu of solutions.[10] That idea has to keep stakeholders on track through a gauntlet of resistance. Defense Without Dominance is the kind of chapter title that teases that big idea. Even the logic of putting the words defense without dominance together is an unexpected twist. However, this is the chapter where it becomes clear that Brose either has not finished, or cannot finish, the thought about how America should actually process a new form of high-tech warfare.

The chapter has a clear enough theme: “To deny China military dominance, Americans must recognize that this is not just another defense priority among others -- it must be the defense priority to which all others are subordinated.”[11] After spending the nine previous chapters defending the transformative power of networked warfare, Brose states that new technology cannot save America if it remains attached to its existing mode of warfare.[12] Later, he contradicts this statement: “To deter this kind of conflict, the United States must have nearly all of the military forces required to defend against great power aggression right where war might occur.”[13] That is the definition of a Desert Storm-style military buildup, which requires either a pre-positioned presence in the region or rapid deployment via highly defendable, long range transport.

THERE IS NO CHAPTER DEDICATED TO HOW THIS WILL BE ACCOMPLISHED BEYOND AMERICA’S BORDERS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICA’S ALLIES, AND IS A TACIT ACCEPTANCE THAT THE BEST DEFENSE IS A GOOD OFFENSE.

Brose continues: “This necessitates positioning large numbers of new military forces, especially autonomous systems, advanced missiles, and electronic attack systems, in Europe and Asia. It will also require the eventual forward deployment of advanced manufacturing and other means of production that could rapidly generate vast quantities of replacement forces in the event of conflict (emphasis mine).”[14] That is the definition of expeditionary warfare and the method of deployment is begging for a discussion of cyber security that never materializes. Moreover, protecting forward-deployed stationary platforms, and certainly manufacturing bases, require offensive dominance of the land, airspace, and cyber domains supporting them. There is no chapter dedicated to how this will be accomplished beyond America’s borders, in partnership with America’s allies, and is a tacit acceptance that the best defense is a good offense.

IN THE MOST DANGEROUS COURSE OF EVENTS, REMOTE WARFARE AT SCALE MAY OCCUR LONG BEFORE POLITICS CAN CATCH UP.