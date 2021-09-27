 Skip to main content

Three CMs press demand for caste based census, Jharkhand CM leads all party delegation to meet HM


An all-party delegation led by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, demanding caste based census in the country.

  • New Delhi
  • September 26, 2021
  • UPDATED: September 26, 2021 23:49 IST

CM Hemant Soren handed over a letter to Amit Shah, demanding that a caste-based demographic survey be carried out during the proposed 2021 census. (Photo: Twitter/ @HemantSorenJMM)

An all party delegation of Jharkhand led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. The delegation pressed the demand for a caste based census in the country.

Hemant Soren is the second chief minister to lead such all-party delegation on the issue. Prior to him, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had rallied representatives of all parties of his state and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moreover, Nitish Kumar reiterated his demand for a caste-based census on Sunday, saying that it is in the national interest and will help in development of the country.

Asked about the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court that virtually ruled out census on the caste lines, Nitish Kumar told reporters that it was "absolutely not correct", but added that the matter was not directly related to the issue of caste census.

The Bihar chief minister was in Delhi to attend Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with the chief ministers of naxal-affected state.

Talking about the demand for caste-based census from other states, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “Caste census is need of the nation and must be conducted in all states. It’s not just us who are demanding the caste census to be conducted. Other parties in other states want the same.”

What is Centre’s response to caste census?

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that caste census of backward classes is "administratively difficult and cumbersome" and excluding such information from the purview of Census is a "conscious policy decision".

In an affidavit filed in the SC, the government has said that caste enumeration in Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 was fraught with mistakes and inaccuracies.

However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pointed out that, “Carrying out caste and sub-caste identification or counting during the census is very much possible and should be carried out.”

“Caste census is a necessity. We again urge the Centre to conduct caste census,” said Nitish Kumar, adding, "Caste census is in the interest of the country. It will help the country's development."

Meanwhile, after the Centre's stand, many BJP leaders in Bihar have strongly defended the move and questioned the need for caste census. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made it clear that its stand on the politically fraught issue can be different from those, including some of its allies, supporting the step.

The BJP maintained that it stands for "sab ka saath, sabka vikas”.

CM Nitish Kumar, however, reiterated his demand for caste Ccnsus and added that all parties of Bihar will meet again and re-strategise on the issue.

All-party delegation from J’khand meets Amit Shah

An all-party delegation from Jharkhand led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and demanded that a caste-based census be conducted in the country.

The delegation led by Soren included the Congress' Jharkhand unit president Rajesh Thakur, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash, Congress' legislature party leader Alamgir Alam, AJSU president and ex-deputy chief minister Sudesh Mahato, RJD leader Satyanand Bhoka and representatives of all other parties from the state.

"All of us met Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to ensure that a caste-based census is conducted. We apprised him of our state's sentiments in support of the caste census," CM Hemant Soren told reporters after the meeting.

Hemant Soren handed over a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , demanding that a caste-based demographic survey be carried out during the proposed 2021 census. The letter was signed by all members of the delegation.

The letter stated, "Due to lack of caste data in census surveys conducted since Independence, people from backward classes are facing difficulties in getting special benefits."

The letter claimed that the Union government’s decision to not conduct caste census is unfair for people belonging to the backward and extremely backward classes and they are not able to make the expected progress.

"If caste census is not conducted now, then neither educational, nor social, political or economic conditions of the backward/extremely backward castes will be properly assessed. This will hamper the formulation of a right policy for their betterment."

In the letter, the all-party delegation said a caste-based census will help remove disparities in society.

The delegation noted in the letter that economic inequality in India has "a very strong" relationship with caste. Generally, those in the socially backward category are also economically backward, they said.

"In such a situation, caste-based data is needed to remove these disparities. By conducting the caste-based census, there will be many benefits in the policy-making of the country," the letter added.

Notably, while the BJP- led government at the Centre has told the Supreme Court that caste census is not feasible, its state unit was part of the Jharkhand delegation.

“The BJP was part of the delegation and had supported the issue jointly pressed by us,” CM Soren said when asked about the BJP’s stand in today’s meeting.

Speaking to India Today, Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash said, “there are certain complications related to the caste based census. However, the BJP will continue to strive to ensure the communities from other backward classes are uplifted.”

Deepak Prakash, however, kept on dodging specific questions on the caste based census.

Meanwhile, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik has also voiced his support for the caste based census. Naveen Patnaik said that his government will do whatever will be sensible for people of Odisha and needed to end “discrimination” in the state.


