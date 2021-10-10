Arctic this week: TOP STORIES

The European Green Deal as an EU-Arctic Foreign Policy Tool

Ph.D. student Gabriella Gricius and the Arctic Institute’s Andreas Raspotnik analyze the European Green Deal’s potential as a foreign policy tool and its pronounced Arctic agenda. The purpose of the European Green Deal is to “eliminate and offset” greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and in doing so, “institutionalize a form of green thinking – one that decouples economic growth from resource use and fosters an inclusive just transition.” Notably, critical elements of the Deal focus on biodiversity, sustainable food systems, and sustainable industry. Not only will the changes implemented by the Green Deal foster a more resilient Arctic, but the Green Deal may also pave the way for Arctic States beyond the EU to adopt greener policies and politics. The authors conclude: “With the European Green Deal, the EU has the opportunity to turn one-off negotiations and bilateral agreements into institutionalized ways of approaching Arctic industry, economy, and sustainable development,” lending a helping hand to a rapidly changing region (Modern Diplomacy).



Foreign Affairs Committee stresses importance of the Arctic for Europe

The Arctic is increasingly high on the European Union's agenda, as shown by the recent adoption of a new “Overseas Countries and Territories Association” including Greenland for the first time, as well as the EU-Greenland partnership agreement on sustainable fisheries that will soon be voted on. Materialising this rapprochement with this Arctic territory, a delegation from the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee visited Greenland, Denmark and Iceland from the 21 to the 24 of September. The committee chairman explained that he wanted to ensure that in the future “there will be more EU in the Arctic and more Arctic in the EU”. The EU's concerns in the Arctic are mainly related to environmental issues and sustainable development, stressing the need to take into account “the knowledge and will of the people of the region”, but not only. The Foreign Affairs Committee is preparing a report entitled “The Arctic: Opportunities, Concerns and Security Challenges”, and the EU's Arctic Strategy is currently under review to be updated and will most probably also include economic issues (Brussels Times).



Diamond giant De Beers hunts for treasure in Greenland's waters

Mining giant De Beers announced this week that it has commissioned a preliminary survey of the ocean floor off the coast of Greenland; a first step to determine whether Greenlandic waters could hold deposits of marine diamonds. The eight-day survey, which concluded last Thursday, covered around 800 kilometers of seabed off Greenland’s west coast, a spokesperson for the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, told Reuters. Offshore diamonds are generally of higher quality as any gems with flaws tend not to survive the journey out to sea. However, some scientists and environmentalists have called for a ban on excavating offshore diamonds, arguing that too little is known about its impact. The vessels that De Beers own, suck up hundreds of square meters of sand and silt each hour from below the seabed, which is sifted on board and then semi-processed diamonds are flown to land by helicopter. The survey that was completed last week in Greenland avoided important fishing grounds, a report seen by Reuters stated (Reuters)