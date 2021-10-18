Book Launch: The Digital Silk Road

The event will be webcast live from this page.
From the ocean floor to outer space, China’s Digital Silk Road aims to wire the world and rewrite the global order. Join CSIS for a discussion with Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and author Jonathan Hillman of what China’s expanding digital footprint looks like on the ground—inside China’s surveillance state, rural America, and Africa’s megacities—and the economic and strategic consequences of a future in which all routers lead to Beijing
