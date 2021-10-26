CHINA: All in the family
The family: that’s where the government is placing responsibility for child development.
On Saturday, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee adopted a new law stating that China’s parents are responsible for family education.
Under the law, parents and guardians cannot (SCMP):
- Overwhelm their children with the “twin pressures” of homework and private tutoring
- Allow their children to become addicted to the Internet and video games
ICYDK: Chinese students are struggling, with increasing incidence of myopia, sleep deprivation, and poor fitness.
In response: Beijing is overhauling child education, including bans on private tutoring and restrictions on how many hours kids can play video games.
The Standing Committee discussions indicate (SCMP, Xinhua):
- “The law is designed to ensure children’s healthy development by encouraging parents and guardians to nurture and guide their morals, intellectual development, and social habits.”
- “The guardians of minors should appropriately organize children's time for study, rest, recreation, and physical exercise.”
- “The state, schools, and society provide guidance, support, and services for family education.”
Get smart: The state has a vision and vested interest in how Chinese kids turn out, but they need someone accountable for making that happen. Meet the parents.
Xinhua: China adopts new law on family education promotion
SCMP: China passes new law order
