CHINA: All in the family



The family: that’s where the government is placing responsibility for child development.



On Saturday, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee adopted a new law stating that China’s parents are responsible for family education.



Under the law, parents and guardians cannot (SCMP):

Overwhelm their children with the “twin pressures” of homework and private tutoring

Allow their children to become addicted to the Internet and video games

ICYDK: Chinese students are struggling, with increasing incidence of myopia, sleep deprivation, and poor fitness.

ICYDK: Chinese students are struggling, with increasing incidence of myopia, sleep deprivation, and poor fitness.



In response: Beijing is overhauling child education, including bans on private tutoring and restrictions on how many hours kids can play video games.



The Standing Committee discussions indicate (SCMP, Xinhua):

“The law is designed to ensure children’s healthy development by encouraging parents and guardians to nurture and guide their morals, intellectual development, and social habits.”

“The guardians of minors should appropriately organize children's time for study, rest, recreation, and physical exercise.”

“The state, schools, and society provide guidance, support, and services for family education.”