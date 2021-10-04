CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report 4|44



Weekly Report 4|44 9.25.2021-10.1.2021

David Gitter, Anna Scott Bell, Brock Erdahl, Julie Huynh, Connor Swank, Samuel Olson, and Christian Slavin Highlights

Qiushi published Xi Jinping’s speech at the 31st Politburo Collective Study Session on 25 June 2021, which focused on the theme of “using red resources well and continuing red bloodlines.” (see Senior Leaders section)



A People's Daily Commentator Article hailed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s (孟晚舟) “return to the motherland,” attributing this “important victory” to the leadership of the Party, the efforts of the central government, and the support of the people. (see Propaganda Work section)



A People’s Daily Editorial welcomed China’s 72nd National Day, looking back over the preceding year and celebrating China's triumph over significant challenges. (see Propaganda Work section) Senior Leaders

Xi Jinping: Thoroughly Implement a Strategy for Powerful Nation Talent [Cultivation] in the New Era, Accelerate the Establishment of a Major Global Talent Center and Innovation Leadership

People's Daily



9.27-9.28 Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Central Conference on Talent-Related Work held in Beijing. In the speech, Xi emphasized “party management of talent[-related] work”; thoroughly implementing a talent strategy for the new era; “comprehensively cultivating, introducing, and using talent well”; and accelerating the establishment of China as a leader in innovation and a major global talent center. In this way, they would furnish the talent necessary to “fundamentally realize socialist modernization” by 2035 and “comprehensively build a modern socialist country” by 2050. Xi noted that throughout the Party’s first hundred years it had attached great importance to talent attraction, cultivation, cohesion, and achievement in order to support the goals of the Party and the people, paying special attention to talent work since the 18th Party Congress. Now, as the Party advances toward its second centenary goal of comprehensively building a modern socialist country, it is “closer than at any time in history to realizing the magnificent goal of great rejuvenation” and thus “more eager than at any time in history [to attract and cultivate] talent.”



Xi then outlined the following eight principles for talent-related work: 1. Adhere to the Party’s comprehensive leadership over talent work; 2. Uphold the strategic priority of talent work for development; 3. Maintain a focus on global science and technology frontiers, the most competitive economic fields, the important requirements of the nation, and the people’s life and health; 4. Adhere to comprehensively cultivating talent well; 5. Persist in deepening the reform of the organizational mechanism for talent development; 6. Amass all excellent talent and use talent well; 7. Construct an environment that recognizes, values, respects, and uses talent; and 8. Promote a scientific spirit. He went on to emphasize the importance of planning and strategy and discussed the critical role of existing cities and areas with a concentration of talent, resources, and institutions. He also emphasized institutional reform in order to facilitate efficiency and success while maintaining the priority of political work, patriotism, and party oversight. State Council Premier Li Keqiang (李克强) presided over the conference. Politburo Standing Committee Members Li Zhanshu (栗战书), Wang Yang (汪洋), Zhao Leji (赵乐际), and Han Zheng (韩正) also participated. Politburo Standing Committee Member Wang Huning (王沪宁) gave concluding remarks.



Xi Jinping: Strengthen National Biosafety Risk Prevention and Control System Construction, Increase the Capability of National Biosafety Governance

Xinhua



9.29 Xi Jinping attended the 33rd Politburo Collective Study Session on “strengthening [China’s] biosafety construction” and delivered a speech, commenting on biosafety’s importance for China’s stability and development and calling it “an important force that influences and reshapes the global landscape.” After reviewing China’s achievements in regards to biosafety since the 18th Party Congress, Xi emphasized that China’s biosafety prevention and control and governance system had “many shortcomings” in light of the current situation in regards to biohazards, and discussed “thinking and steps” that China could take to “strengthen biosafety construction.” He first emphasized the need to improve the national biosafety governance system and strategy, calling for a robust biosafety governance system led by the Party and a biosafety law and regulation system. Next, he proposed a robust monitoring and early warning system for biosafety hazards and accelerating the early identification of infectious diseases as some of the many ways China could “strengthen [its] systemic governance and “whole-process prevention and control” (全链条防控). Moving on, Xi discussed the need to control various sources of biosafety risks, specifically mentioning the importance of increasing the “biosafety management” of China’s pathogen and microorganism labs. He then highlighted the need to foster “biotech innovation and industrialized application and scientific and technological self reliance (自立自强) in the biosafety sphere.” Specifically, this entailed strengthening various aspects of scientific research and promoting the industrial application of biopharmaceuticals, among other things. After discussing ways to improve China’s participation in global biosafety governance, Xi concluded by exhorting all levels of party committees and governments to align their thinking and actions with the “decisions and deployments of the Central Committee” in regards to strengthening biosafety and stressed the need to continue to control COVID-19.



Xi Jinping: Use Red Resources Well, Continue Red Bloodlines, [and] Strive to Create New Accomplishments That Are Worthy of History and the People

Qiushi



9.30 Qiushi published Xi Jinping’s speech at the 31st Politburo Collective Study Session on 25 June, which focused on the theme of “using red resources (红色资源) well and continuing red bloodlines (红色血脉).” After visiting the Peking University Red Building and Mao Zedong’s former residence, Xi stated that artifacts and the “revolutionary spirit” related to China’s red resources formed the Party’s “red bloodline,” which was “the concentrated embodiment of the [Party’s] political character” and the “source of spiritual power for party members in the new era.” He then recounted his travels to various sites related to the Party’s history since the 18th Party Congress, stating that his “soul received a shock and [his] spirit received a baptism” when visiting those sites.



After this, Xi stressed that as the Party’s centenary approached, “every level of party group must amply use red resources well, educate the vast number of party members and cadres to continue red bloodlines” and study history to shape their actions, reason, and character. To accomplish this, Xi highlighted five points: First, historical education should “guide party members in adhering to the guidance of scientific theory from beginning to end.” On this point, Xi expounded on the primacy of Marxism in the party’s worldview and history, stating that the Party should “use the truth and the brilliant rays of Marxism to guide our path ahead.” Second, historical education should be used to “adhere to ideals and convictions from beginning to end,” namely the “great ideal” of communism and the “conviction” of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Third, historical education should “guide party members in being true to [their] original aspiration and keep the mission firmly in mind,” which involves serving the people and remaining close to them. Fourth, Xi emphasized that historical education should “lead party members to adhere to our glorious revolutionary traditions from beginning to end,” stressing the need for Party members to use the spirit of the Party’s history to “nourish” themselves and should use an “uplifting frame of mind ” (昂扬的精神状态) to do the work of the Party and state. Finally, Xi stressed that historical education should “lead party members to engage in self-reform (自我革命) from beginning to end.” Xi stated that the “spirit of self-reform” was “the strong support of our Party’s governing capacity” and urged party members to improve themselves and correct shortcomings in the face of domestic and external tests. People’s Daily Commentator Article: No Force Can Stop China’s Progress

People's Daily



9.26 A Commentator Article hailed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s (孟晚舟) “return to the motherland,” calling it “an important victory” that was a result of the “strong leadership of the Central Committee,” the untiring efforts of the Chinese government, and the support of the Chinese people. The commentary asserted that, although “facts have long proven” that the Meng Wanzhou incident was an act of “political persecution targeting Chinese citizens in order to suppress Chinese high technology companies,” Canada had irrationally arrested Meng under the direction of the United States, despite her not having violated Canadian law. Saying that the international community is clearly aware that whatever the United States calls “law” is merely a “tool” to seek its own special interests and suppress outsiders, the Article added that this was “not in the least equitable or legitimate.” Furthermore, China’s position has been “consistent and clear” that it would take “all necessary measures to unswervingly defend its citizens’ and companies’... legitimate rights and interests.” The commentary said that, while “China does not cause trouble, neither is it afraid of getting into trouble” and that “China has never bullied, oppressed, or enslaved” another country’s people, and likewise “will absolutely not permit any foreign force to bully, oppress, or enslave” the Chinese people. It concluded that, “the closer [China] comes to national rejuvenation, the less smooth [its] sailing will be.” Regardless of challenges, China stands on the “right side of history” and “the right side of human progress,” so “no force can stop its forward march.”



People’s Daily Commentator Article: Promote Global Cooperation in Scientific and Technological Innovation

People’s Daily



9.26 People’s Daily published a Commentator Article on Xi Jinping’s remarks at the Zhongguancun Forum opening ceremony on 24 September. In his speech, Xi pointed out that “the development of science and technology must have a global perspective in today’s world, ‘grasp the pulse of the times’ (把握时代脉搏), and closely follow the new requirements of human life and the production of goods,” and emphasized “China attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation and is committed to promoting global cooperation in [this area].”The Article then stated that “scientific and technological innovation are the great creative activities of mankind, providing a driving force behind human society’s development and an effective weapon against many global challenges,” particularly in relation to the problems that have emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It asserted that it is more important than ever that countries “join hands in overcoming difficulties” (携手前行、共克时艰).



The Article further stated that China insisted on integrating into the global technological innovation network and forming a “community of shared future for mankind consciousness” (人类命运共同体意识). It also stated that in the future, China will adopt a more open attitude and increase science and technology exchanges, promote basic research, shape the concept of science and technology for good, and strengthen intellectual property protections, among other things . It noted that Zhongguancun is the first national independent innovation demonstration zone (自主创新示范区) in China, which will be used as a national-level platform for multinational innovation cooperation. It concluded, “If we use peace, development, cooperation, and the ‘golden key’ of win-win [cooperation] (共赢的“金钥匙”), opportunities will definitely be created to eliminate barriers to cooperation and work towards establishing a community of shared future for mankind.”



People's Daily Xuan Yan Series on the Success of the Chinese Communist Party



People’s Daily published two successive commentaries under the Xuan Yan (宣言) byline focused on the reasons behind the Party’s successes in its one hundred years of existence.



27 September’s commentary, “



28 September’s commentary, “



People’s Daily Editorial: Strive Unremittingly to Comprehensively Build a Modern Socialist Country

People's Daily



10.1 A People’s Daily Editorial welcomed China’s 72nd National Day. The Editorial looked back over the preceding year, noting the many challenges that China had faced, including an “intricate and complicated international situation” and the “arduous and heavy” domestic tasks of reform, development, and stability. It stated that “under the leadership of the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core,” the Party had effectively coordinated planning regarding the domestic and international situations, epidemic prevention and response, maintaining economic and social stability, strengthening self-reliance in science and technology, and increasing the degree of reform and opening, among other things. The Editorial further affirmed China’s accomplishments on the occasion of the Party’s first centennial: having met the first centenary goal of “comprehensively building a moderately prosperous society (小康社会),” including “historically solving the problem of absolute poverty,” the Party now turned to its second centenary goal of comprehensively building a modern socialist country.” Reviewing the nation’s progress from “a scene of apparent decline and decay” to China’s present day status, the Editorial credited these results to the “strong leadership of the Chinese Communist Party” and the tenacious struggle of all the Chinese people united as one. China’s success may also be attributed to its taking the “correct road” of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which coheres with the actual circumstances of China. The Editorial also emphasized the importance of unity as China faces increasing challenges as it nears its goal of national rejuvenation. Central Committee General Office, Central United Front Work Department, State Council Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, State Council Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, and All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese Hold National Day Reception

People's Daily



9.28 On 28 September, Wang Yang gave a speech at a National Day reception jointly held by the General Office of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, the CCP Central United Front Work Department, the State Council’s Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and Taiwan Affairs Office, and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Wang began by discussing Xi Jinping’s 1 July speech and stating that by adhering to the Party’s leadership, adhering to socialism with Chinese characteristics, relying on the people, and “strengthening the unity of the sons and daughters of China,” “no difficulties or obstacles (艰难险阻) can stop the resounding step of the Chinese nation marching towards [its] great rejuvenation.” Wang then expressed the central government’s concern for Hong Kong and Macao’s development and the welfare of “Hong Kong and Macao compatriots” (港澳同胞), vowing that it would continue to implement “One Country, Two Systems” (一国两制) and the principles of “patriots governing Hong Kong” (爱国者治港) and “patriots governing Macao” (爱国者治澳).



Zhao Leji: Solemnly and Seriously Launch Financial Unit Inspection Work, Vigorously Promote the High-Quality Development of the Financial Industry

People’s Daily



9.28 Zhu Rui met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to China



9.29 CCP/ID Deputy Head and Silk Road Think Tank Association (SRTA) Council Co-Chair Chen Zhou (陈洲) attended a seminar jointly held by SRTA, the Bulgaria National Association for the Belt and Road (BNABR), and the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria via videolink. The seminar carried the theme of “The 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese Communist Party and China’s Role and Place in World Development.” Other participants included Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun (董晓军) and BNABR Chair



9.29 CCP/ID Deputy Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a video call with Democratic Party of Turkmenistan (DPT) Chairman Ata Serdarov, Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (PIET) Chairman Saparmyrat Owganow, and Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan (APT) Chairman Basim Annagurbanow

9.27 Shao Xinyu (邵新宇) was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology