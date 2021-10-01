Eastern disinformation

Oxford Analytca, Weekly Briefing

The four Central European states lag behind the Baltic republics in developing approaches to widespread disinformation. For example, the leader of the anti-establishment Pirates party claims that the party has been the greatest victim of disinformation during the campaign for the October 8-9 Czech parliamentary elections. The Pirates and their coalition partners have fallen to third place, having previously made a shock breakthrough to surpass Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s ANO party. Pirates leader Ivan Bartos’s claim has highlighted the prevalence of disinformation, affecting politics and security everywhere.





Unlike misinformation, also rife, disinformation is deliberate, hostile and intended to cause harm and undermine targets, whether through confusion or via the direct formation of particular opinions. Deception is central: hiding the true identity of the authors, using falsehoods and providing entirely false reports. There will be no escape from disinformation: governments and societies across the eleven eastern EU member-states (EU-11) will need to develop and strengthen resilience, particularly to continuing information assaults from Russia. EU and NATO initiatives will provide a multilateral framework to coordinate and bolster counter-disinformation activities in the region