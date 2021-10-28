Cocina Peruana Para El Mundo: Gastrodiplomacy, the Culinary Nation Brand, and the Context of National Cuisine in Peru
Abstract
Gastrodiplomacy, or the use of food in the construction of a nation brand, is one of many tools that a government can employ in its broader strategy of cultural diplomacy. The idea of pleasing the global palate while at the same time improving a country's image lies at the core of any culinary diplomacy initiative, and the case of Peru is no exception. By utilizing the promotional campaign "Cocina peruana para el mundo" ("Peruvian cuisine for the World"), the Peruvian government is attempting to construct a national brand centered on its cuisine. This paper investigates the specific context of the Peruvian project while also exploring the broader motivations for and meanings of using food as a basis for a diplomacy initiative. It concludes with an attempt to deconstruct the theoretical significance and practical implications of the intersections food, identity, and nation.
ISSN
2325-8543
Recommended Citation
Wilson, Rachel (2011) "Cocina Peruana Para El Mundo: Gastrodiplomacy, the Culinary Nation Brand, and the Context of National Cuisine in Peru," Exchange: The Journal of Public Diplomacy: Vol. 2 : Iss. 1 , Article 2.
Available at: https://surface.syr.edu/exchange/vol2/iss1/2
More resources
Comments