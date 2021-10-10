PODCAST: The Media: Friends or Foes of Country Image?

This episode focuses on the attitude of the mass media toward the issue of national brands, international images and public diplomacy. Simon laments the enduring focus on the superficial message of rankings. Nick ponders the role of media as a component of national image in their own right and the possibility that the BBC is the 'goose that lays the golden egg' of British soft power. The conversation turns to the reputation of damaged places like Cambodia in the 1970s or more recently Rwanda and Syria. Nick talks about recent research on Great War propaganda and suggests that roots of distortion lay more in the popular press than in government bureaucracies. The episode concludes with an acceptance that the public seems to get the media that they deserve and that the flaws of international coverage match problematic attitudes in the wider world.
Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
