Rise of Talibans will lead to Pakistan’s downfall

A few weeks after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021 which appears to be Pakistan’s problematic victory in Afghanistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the Taliban victory in a statement as “breaking the shackles of slavery.” And Pakistani pro-Taliban groups and Pakistani media propagated the victory of Taliban as the victory of Islam! Is this a victory of Pakistan or the beginning of its downfall?





Some important key points to assess the situation.





1- Shadow of the Taliban:

After Taliban's [Big Brother's] victory in Afghanistan and the implementation of Shariah law in the occupied country, the Taliban's younger brother Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is also demanding Shariah law implementation within Pakistan. Pakistan in its core is a fundamentalist/radical Islamist ideological country and sponsor of terrorism, but for cover to show world that it (Pakistan) is a progressive and secular country it denies officially enforcing Shariah law in country. Now when the Taliban are becoming stronger in the region, they are putting pressure on Pakistan to impose Shariah law, failing which Pakistan will face severe consequences.





2- BRI & CPEC:





3- Unsafe Pakistan;

The CCP (China) has multi-billion investment (loan) in Pakistan on BRI and CPEC projects at very high interest rates. Recent attacks by TTP on CPEC projects is a clear indication of their motives. Because of this fight between Pakistan and the TTP, expansionist CCP (China) is being sandwiched in the process, also the slowing progress on projects. The CCP has stopped injecting more money into Pakistan's economy. Although Pakistan is continuously offering the TTP leadership amnesty and begging them to stop attacks on CPEC projects, TTP is clear and loud on their demand of implementation of Shariah Law in Pakistan. On the other hand, China is trying its best to solve this problem. Recently, China’s threat to Pakistan's government: If TTP is not handled by Pakistan China will carry out attacks against TTP on Pakistan’s soil by themselves. This situation can make Pakistan surrender to implement Shariah law in Pakistan officially. If not, Pakistan and China will suffer at the hands of their own created monsters (Taliban).

Pakistan is also generally infamous for its gross Human Rights violations, women’s and children sexual assault and trafficking, and especially for the persecution of religious minorities.





4- Regional Freedom Movement’s:

Pakistan is an unnatural country, which was created on false identity and ideology of “Two Nation Theory“ in 1947 by the British empire. That theory was proved false once already in 1971 when East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) left Pakistan. Now the struggle for self-determination by Sindhi, Baloch & Pashtun nations enchained in slavery to Pakistan/Punjab in the name of a Central Government is gearing up day by day because of Pakistan’s atrocities and exploitation of the national resources of enslaved historical nations. The sentiment over national identity crisis is increasing everyday.





5- National political crisis:

After winning the 'election', the (selected) PTI Chairman Imran Khan took oath as Prime Minister. From day one when he took the PM's chair, he said that all opposition political parties' leaders would be punished for their national crime of looting the money of Pakistan since 70 years. Because of his harsh statements, till today all opposition parties who practice, believe and take part in Pakistani electoral politics are facing personal enmity and because of this situation Pakistan is going through a critical political crisis internally. A clear division can be seen all the time even on the country’s national issues and interests.

6- Differences between selected government and Military establishment.

On the appointment of DG ISI like always favoritism has created clear division between Selected Government & Military establishment, the story is not ending on that only news of division are also coming in military establishment also.









7- FATF (A Sword of Damocles):

The FATF sword is hanging over Pakistan’s head since long, and Pakistan is currently on the grey list and has been warned that lack of compliance with international regulations on terror financing will result in the country being downgraded to the black list. Only Iran and North Korea are currently blacklisted. Blacklisting by FATF will isolate Pakistan financially by severely impacting its borrowing credentials.





Pakistan is the only country in the world that hosts thousands of terrorists, runs terrorist training camps for global jihadis and has an army that openly controls many of these terrorist groups and carries out terrorist attacks against sovereign nations.









8 - Other international developments:

A- AUKUS agreement signals a paradigm shift in strategy and policy across the region. Although the USA, UK, Australia, AUKUS members, have said in a statement that the agreement is not about confronting the CCP.

B- QUAD meeting visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the USA this month during the UNGA session in New York USA - this meeting is also important regarding the presence of USA in Asia.

C- In Congress, Secretary Blinken said the U.S. would assess its ties to Pakistan ties Afghanistan's future, after hard questions asked to him by at least 4 Congressmen about the future of Afghanistan. These Congressmen criticized Pakistan's role in the war against terrorism.

D- Presence of Israeli submarines equipped with nuclear weapons (unconfirmed) in Middle-east waters to control trade routes to Asia. USA, Australia, EU, Japan, India and Arab countries are together on such operations. On other hand:

E- In the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Council summit, Pakistan’s PM asked for help from member countries to invest in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The main stakeholder China is also willing to help to complete the BRI project by supporting the Taliban.

F- While Pakistan’s economy is collapsing, the dollar value is increasing, and Pakistan’s debt is at its peak.

G- Recently on Sept 27, 22 Republican senators moved a bill in the US Senate that seeks to assess Pakistan’s alleged role in Afghanistan before and after the fall of Kabul and during the Taliban offensive in Panjshir Valley, amind a widely spread social media campaign worldwide hashtagged "#SanctionPakistan".





Pakistan is isolated completely and is left with only a few friends internationally, with few options only to continue survival!





Zafar Sahito

Founder & Central Chief Organizer

Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement

https://www.newsintervention.com/rise-of-taliban-will-lead-to-pakistans-downfall/