 Skip to main content

The AIIB Fails on Public Access to Information


By  and 
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021
AIIB Fails

Starting next month, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will begin using a newly revised but still problematic environmental and social framework. This framework contains the right words and appears to tick all the boxes, but it includes too many loopholes and caveats that undermine early disclosure of environmental and social risks.

Investments in large infrastructure projects invariably carry high environmental and social risks. Standards on public access to information before project approval are a key element in addressing these risks. European and like-minded governments stated that they would be working toward the adoption of high international standards and best practices at the AIIB.

In response to these sensitivities, AIIB President Jin Liqun, a former deputy finance minister in China with many years of experience working at the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, ensured that the AIIB’s language was tailored to appeal to international audiences. At the launch of its Policy on Public Information in 2018, he stated that “Transparency and accountability are the two main pillars of AIIB governance…”

But the AIIB’s Policy on Public Information only lists general principles, such as a “presumption in favor of disclosure,” instead of a list of documents to be made publicly available. It contains numerous exceptions including a provision for non-disclosure if a government considers the information to be sensitive.

The AIIB’s revised Environmental and Social Framework (ESF), which enters into effect in October, addresses public access to information on environmental and social impacts. In a nod to some concerned shareholders, the revisions include a reference to specific timeframes for the public release of draft environmental assessments for high-risk projects.

However, the same paragraphs include caveats which ultimately leave decisions on when to disclose such drafts to AIIB Management. Other sections in the ESF allow for the deferral of public information or for no public disclosure at all. For example, no disclosure is required where transactions are of a commercially sensitive nature. Even more constraints apply to the growing area of lending through financial intermediaries (FIs), such as commercial banks and private equity funds.

Furthermore, the AIIB’s efforts to mobilize private capital markets for infrastructure finance will rely on ill-defined approaches to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) to be developed by individual asset managers and exempt from the AIIB’s ESF.

The AIIB’s Mandalika project in Indonesia provides a concrete example of how a lack of transparency can facilitate human rights violations. The bank’s unwillingness to disclose its audit of the client’s land survey and failure to assess environmental and social risks in the planning phase caused significant and irreversible damage to project-affected communities.

AIIB Mandalika Project
AIIB Mandalika Project, Photo: ARSYAD ALI/AFP/Getty Images

In early 2021, independent experts from the UN Human Rights Council questioned the AIIB’s practices and lack of due diligence after considering testimonies from indigenous and other communities. Their testimonies revealed that many suffered severe consequences after asserting their rights to information and participation despite threats of loss of land and livelihoods.

The vagueness of the AIIB policy provisions causes added concern because of the institution’s particular governance model. In the name of efficiency, the AIIB rejected the early request from European shareholders to have a resident board of directors based at the AIIB in Beijing. A far-flung board has greater difficulty in exercising its oversight function.

In 2018, the AIIB adoptedwhat it considers to be a major innovation in governance, its Accountability Framework. It formalizes the delegation of decision-making power on financing from the Board to the AIIB’s President. Initially, certain conditions apply, such as thresholds on the loan or investment amounts to be decided by the President. These are set to grow over time, effectively concentrating increasing decision-making power in the AIIB President.

With the establishment of the AIIB, China has created a multilateral instrument where it sets the rules, and which has the potential to better serve its global interests than pursuing a unilateral course.

The AIIB’s link to China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) is an example. In its early years, the AIIB sought to demarcate itself from the BRI.  President Jin Liqun emphasized the AIIB’s multilateral character and high standards to set it apart from the BRI. Now, the AIIB refers to a natural complementarity between the two. At the AIIB’s Annual Meeting in 2020, Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized that his leadership proposed the establishment of the AIIB in 2013. He launched the BRI in the same year and for the same purpose.

The AIIB now also serves as the administrator and host of the Multilateral Cooperation Center for Development Finance (MCDF), which was established by the Chinese Ministry of Finance and which Chinese media refer to as a platform for BRI investments. The MCDF is not subject to oversight by the AIIB’s Board of Directors.

From the beginning, it has been disingenuous to consider the AIIB as separate from China’s opaque political system of enforced central control, which permeates all sectors of activity and where even the slightest divergence from Beijing’s official narrative is punishable.

There is now the broader risk that the AIIB’s efficiency drive, with its promises of no red tape and fast financing, encourages weaker safeguards and due process across the board as other multilateral development banks (MDBs) fear losing business and investment opportunities.

Governments must not only prevent this drive to the bottom; they must also improve the way that traditional multilateral banks function. MDBs have often rightly been criticized for serving vested interests and paying little attention to the negative impacts of ill-conceived investments.

Publicly accountable multilateral institutions are the international community’s best response to the spread of a governance system where demands for human rights and the rule of law are increasingly criminalized. And that accountability begins with public access to information.

Korinna Horta, PhD, is a resident scholar at the University of Lisbon and an independent researcher. Wawa Wang is the program director of Just Finance International.


https://reconasia.csis.org/the-aiib-fails-on-public-access-to-information/

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
352 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
88 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
303 comments
Read more