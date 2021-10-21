The outlines of a national security policy-Dr Subramanian Swamy

Once cybertechnology becomes a key variable in the defence policies of a nation, land size or GDP size are irrelevant





National security concepts have, in the two decades of the 21st century, undergone fundamental changes. These fundamental changes reveal that a large country, in terms of size of geography, population and GDP, will not deter any country. Cyber warfare has vastly reduced the deterrent value of these sizes since cyber weaponry will be available even to small island countries, and the capacity to cause devastation to a large nation by cyber warfare is within the reach of even small and poorer nations.





