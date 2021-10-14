The release of three wanted terrorists in Kandahar marked yet another low point in the blood-splattered recent history of Kashmir





Amarjit Singh Dulat is the go-to man for anyone who wants to know anything about the last quarter century of bloodletting in Kashmir. Dulat is considered to be as straight as the poplars in Kashmir, perhaps the only thing straight in that state, according to the late Brajesh Mishra, principal secretary to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

There's a reason for his stature. Dulat has been in the thick of Kashmiri politics since the day he took over in Srinagar as deputy director in the Intelligence Bureau in May 1988, two months before the insurgency took hold. Since then, between P.V. Narasimha Rao's brief dalliance with Shabir Shah and Vajpayee's encouragement of a young, Oberoi-trained Omar Abdullah, Dulat has tried to find a way out of the complex problem of Kashmir, which is as much political and emotive as psychological.

As the separatists' favourite spook, Dulat has had a dialogue with almost everyone of note in Kashmir, and his masterly retelling of it, Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years, is like tuning in to a radio frequency reserved for expert practitioners of statecraft. He writes of many missed opportunities in the state: the freeing of Rubaiya Sayeed for JKLF militants which made Kashmiris believe azaadi was round the corner; the failure to withdraw AFSPA after the successful 1996 assembly elections; the Kandahar prisoner exchange (see excerpt); the letting down of the staunchly nationalist Farooq Abdullah after promising him the vice president's position; the wasted potential of Yasin Malik (no one raised higher expectations or disappointed more, says Dulat of the self-styled Che Guevara); and the Musharraf years of 2004-2007 when he was promoting the four-point formula.

Dulat also provides insight into the Vajpayee era when he served in the PMO after retiring as chief of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). Vajpayee inviting himself to lunch at L.K. Advani's home when tension between the two friends became too much. Or Vajpayee admitting "", when referring to his inaction on the 2002 Gujarat riots after losing the 2004 elections. Or Brajesh Mishra smoking calmly in his room while watching the December 13, 2001 attack on Parliament on TV just before taking decisive action against Pakistan. The damage to the Pandit psyche and the unspoken Muslim fear of being swamped by non-Muslims are two of the biggest stumbling blocks to lasting peace, says Dulat, in a state which has seen its fate hang in the balance between being Pakistan's jugular vein and India's(inseparable part). The only solution is to keep talking to everyone in Srinagar, notes Dulat, even if "the separatist leadership has disappointed Kashmir time and again because they are answerable to Pakistan".

Otherwise nothing will change except the causes to mark anti-India days-where earlier it was the execution of Maqbool Butt in 1984, now it is the hanging of Afzal Guru in 2013. For there is no black or white in Kashmir. Just multiple shades of grey.

Gen. Pervez Musharraf had to have had a hand in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 on 24 December 1999. Such an operation could not have been undertaken without ISI support; a hijacking was no cakewalk, even in those pre-9/11 days. And Musharraf, being the army chief and that too in a country where the military had taken direct control, was all powerful.

When the hijacking became known the government convened a Crisis Management Group (CMG) headed by the cabinet secretary, Prabhat Kumar, to monitor the situation. On 24 December 1999, the CMG debated how to deal with the hijacking, and while the CMG was debating, IC-814 flew away. I was a part of the CMG since I headed R&AW, and several people have asked me about what happened inside the CMG during those 50 minutes. What I can say is that the CMG degenerated into a blame game, with various senior officials trying to lay the blame for allowing the aircraft to leave Indian soil on one another; the cabinet secretary, being the head of the CMG, was one target, and the NSG chief, Nikhil Kumar, became another. It was a fraught time and nerves were unfortunately constantly on edge.

The plane landed in Lahore, was refuelled and as the story went, the hijackers received a bag of weapons. Then the plane went to Dubai, where twenty-seven passengers were allowed to leave; and then the aircraft went to Kandahar, Afghanistan, at that time ruled by the Taliban. While IC-814 was in Dubai, India had contemplated a commando raid at the Dubai airport, but the local authorities refused to cooperate. We tried to prevail on the Americans to put pressure on the United Arab Emirates to allow us a raid, but India found itself isolated internationally. Nothing seemed to be going our way.

After the plane reached Kandahar, which incidentally was the base of the one-eyed head of the Taliban government, Mullah Mohammed Omar, we heard of the hijackers' demands: the release of thirty-five terrorists from Indian prisons, the main one being Maulana Masood Azhar, a dreaded veteran terrorist leader; and $200 million in cash.

We sent a team of negotiators, the best professionals in the business, including future IB directors Ajit Doval and Nehchal Sandhu, as well as my senior colleague C.D. Sahay (who would take over as R&AW chief after Vikram Sood); there was an external affairs ministry representative, Vivek Katju, and representatives of other departments like the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

A truly high-powered team without much power to do anything on the soil of a country governed by people sympathetic to the hijackers. This was evident in the fact that the Taliban surrounded the aircraft with tanks and soldiers, which they said was to dissuade the hijackers from any further violence, but which we understood was a signal to us not to try a raid by commandos to immobilise the hijackers-an option that we discussed in detail. It became clear that the airport was essentially under the ISI's control, and that the Taliban were being guided throughout the episode by the ISI.

Pakistani journalist Zahid Hussain, who was in Kandahar during the hijacking, later wrote in his book, Frontline Pakistan: 'Afghan sources ... revealed that the hijackers were taking instructions from Pakistani intelligence officers present at the airport.' For Hussain, 'the extent of Taliban/ISI/jihadi cooperation was revealed during the Indian hostage crisis of 1999'.

It was frustrating to be outmanoeuvred by Pakistan's spy agency. On top of that, Doval, with whom I had worked closely in the IB and who would later become PM Narendra Modi's national security advisor, was pressing me from Kandahar to get the government to find an early resolution to the hijacking. 'Take a decision quickly, sir,' he said, 'because these fellows are getting impatient and I don't know what will happen.' Eventually, after five days of negotiations the hijackers' demands were whittled down to the release of three terrorists: Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

We had arrested Masood Azhar back in 1994, when he had come to India to settle some disputes between different factions of his outfit, the Harkat-ul-Ansar. He was of such high value that to get his release, his group floated a front group, al-Faran,which in 1995 kidnapped six foreign trekkers in south Kashmir and held them hostage in the mountains, demanding the release of Masood Azhar and twenty other terrorists ... but Masood Azhar was not released.

So Harkat-ul-Ansar tried again the next year when it kidnapped four Western tourists and kept them as hostages in a village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The person who lured the tourists into a trap was a former London School of Economics student, Omar Sheikh, who Musharraf in his memoir In the Line of Fire alleged was recruited by the British MI6 while he was at LSE. Again Omar Sheikh and company demanded the release of Masood Azhar, as well as ten other terrorists, but the police were able to capture the kidnappers including Omar Sheikh, who spent the next five years as a guest at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The third terrorist whose release the IC-814 hijackers sought was Mushtaq Zargar, a particularly brutish, ruthless, low-life Kashmiri terrorist, quite unlike the militant chiefs who were committed to their separatist cause. He is responsible for forty murders, including a string of killings of Kashmiri Pandits which contributed in no small measure to the exodus of Hindus from the Valley once violence took centre stage in 1989-90.

Once Ajit Doval and the other negotiators had whittled the IC-814 hijackers' demands to these three terrorists, the government had to take a call. Suddenly it occurred to everyone that the J&K chief minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah, would have to be informed; it also dawned on everyone that he might object and pose a hurdle. The national security advisor asked me to go. (Then external affairs minister) Jaswant Singh made an official call to Farooq on behalf of the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security), and advised the chief minister that the R&AW chief was being sent to him.

As my R&AW aircraft landed in Jammu, the sun was setting on 30 December. It was the month of Ramzan. I went straight to Farooq's residence, where I found him sitting at his dining table by himself. 'I know why you've come,' he said. 'Just let me go and say my prayers.' After his prayers he came out and had his juice. And then he angrily said: 'You again? Tumne Mufti ki beti ke liye kiya tha, phir wohi kar rahe ho.'

What he was angry about and what the small irony of our situation was the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed on 8 December 1989, an eventful episode like the hijacking of IC-814 a decade later, and one where both of us were involved. In both episodes, he was chief minister; during the earlier incident, I was the head of the IB in Srinagar. He experienced waves of anger. He would calm down and then he would start all over again. Calm down and start again.Then he was at it: how weak Delhi is, how big a mistake this is, what a bunch of bloody idiots, buffoons. It just went on and on and on. Part of it was theatre; when Farooq gets into it, he likes to milk the drama for all he can. He called up Jaswant Singh and gave him an earful.

'Aap jobhi kar rahe hain, galat kar rahe hain.' He called others up in Delhi. He kept banging the phone down. Then at the end he said: 'Those two bloody Pakistanis or whatever they are, I don't give a damn. Let them go to hell.' He was referring to Masood Azhar and Omar Sheikh. 'But I will not let this Kashmiri fellow (Zargar) go, he's a killer.' 'Sir,' I said. 'It will not happen without Zargar.' 'I don't care if it happens or not.' Finally he said: 'Okay, I'm going to the governor and giving my resignation.'

At 10 p.m. we went to see Governor Girish Chandra 'Gary' Saxena. Gary Saxena was also prepared since Farooq had sent an advance message that he was coming over. 'These fellows want these terrorists released and I've told the R&AW chief I won't be a party to it,' Farooq told his governor. 'I would rather resign, and that's what I have come to do.'

Gary Saxena, incidentally, was a former R&AW chief. He dealt with the situation extremely well. 'Doctor Saheb, come-come, sit down, relax,' Gary said. 'You're a fighter, you don't give in so easily.' Out came the bottle of Black Label. As he poured the Scotch, Gary said: 'Doctor Saheb, you can't throw in the towel so easily. Sit down, relax.'

Farooq listened to the governor. He always had regard for age and things like that. 'These bloody fellows don't know what they're doing,' Farooq ranted. 'They're making a huge mistake.' 'Maybe,' Gary said, pouring another. 'But at this point of time there is no other option. This must have been thought of and discussed in Delhi, and if they've decided that there's no other option, then we have to go along with it.' I kept my trap shut. I had already got it for three long hours.

Farooq said his bit, the drama was over. Omar Sheikh was in Tihar Jail, but Masood Azhar was in Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu, and Zargar was incarcerated in Srinagar. Both were brought over to the airport, all the legal formalities were sorted out with a magistrate, and they were put aboard my R&AW aircraft, a small Gulfstream jet.

When we landed in Delhi, they were taken to Jaswant's aircraft, where Omar Sheikh was also waiting. Nobody was helping us out. Relations with Pakistan were restrained post-Kargil, and we were yet to come to terms with Musharraf. The Americans were out on their Christmas week, so no CIA to plead with; my meeting with George Tenet (CIA chief) was in the future. Jaswant kept calling the Taliban foreign minister, Abdul Muttawakil, but that fellow wouldn't take his call. When he showed up in Kandahar for the exchange, he was the one on whom everybody who had felt frustrated with the whole incident in India focused their frustration.

The fact of the matter is everybody compromises. Even the Israelis compromise. You can act big and say we don't compromise with terrorists. But everyone does. I had seen it first-hand on two occasions