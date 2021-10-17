Three Narratives inundated India

Savarkar was brought back to the mainland in 1921, the very year in which Gandhi was given complete control of the Congress. Just a year earlier, in 1920, B R Ambedkar had launched his newspaper, Mooknayak.





Over the next three decades, these three barristers generated three distinct narratives for India

.

⭕Gandhi proposed gram swaraj, communal harmony and non-violence.

⭕Ambedkar proposed equality and justice as the backbone of a modern society and placed them at the heart of the Constitution.

⭕ Savarkar came up with his ideas of Hindu nationalism.





✔These three narratives have continued to dominate the political discourse since then.





The happy and tragic events of the history of India over the last century have sprung up from these. The advocates of Hindu Rashtra have scant regard for the ideals of Ambedkar and Gandhi. Rather, the negation of their ideas is what constitutes the current ideological brand of the Hindu Rashtra. Giving a face-lift to history is its compulsion. If the minister has found a new twist in history, is it in order to accurately assess the loss of purity of the crown at present, and give it a new shine? A centennial archaeology and fabrication of history that flies in the face of all evidence cannot be defended even by a defence minister.



