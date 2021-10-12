 Skip to main content

Western Media Aren’t Telling You the Truth About Iran


Reporters would rather tweet about the weather than investigate repression and torture by the regime.

By

 

Hossein Ronaghi


Demonstrators during the Green Movement protests in Tehran, 2009.

PHOTO: MOHAMAD ESLAMI RAD/GAMMA-RAPHO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Tehran

I am a blogger and Internet freedom activist in Iran, and I have a message that millions of Iranians are desperate for you to hear: The Western media is failing the Iranian people.

There have been five nationwide uprisings against the regime in our country in the past four years. Our government has slaughtered protesters and tortured political prisoners to suppress them. Yet most people in the West—even those who consider themselves informed on Iran—don’t know our reality because foreign media coverage consistently overlooks or denies our reality.

For us, it is as if there are two Irans—the one where we live and another that you read about. Your Iran is defined by a pesky nuclear negotiation. Ours is much worse. It is a religious police state where we live in fear, with countless red lines that most dare not cross. It is a country of repression, censorship and violence. I would know—I have spent six years in its jails.

After the 2009 Green Movement protests, countless Iranians were detained and imprisoned. I was thrown into Evin prison in Tehran. I had helped Iranians bypass Internet censorship, and for that “crime,” the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence unit charged me with “acting against national security.” Writing this article could bring the same charge again.

In Iran, thinking can be a crime. The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance enforces this by closing down magazines and tearing pages out of books. The textbooks taught in our schools are full of hate, such as bigotry toward the Baha’i faith and the promotion of terrorism. Our newspapers print lies about the regime’s popularity, our nation’s history and antigovernment protests. Only newspapers approved by the intelligence services are allowed to publish.

Roaming morality police brutalize women for not wearing the mandatory hijab. They burst into parties where there is alcohol and co-ed mingling to beat and arrest young people. Repeat “offenders” are imprisoned, publicly flogged or executed.

This isn’t “1984” or “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This is our Iran.

The virtual world doesn’t escape control. Facebook, Twitter


and other platforms have been banned. Social-media monitors scour the web to identify and arrest those who post content deemed to violate religious dignity or insult the regime’s leaders. This was another of my “crimes.”

Political activities are forbidden, aside from state-approved ones like rallies against the U.S. or Israel. Dissidents are jailed for simple acts of civil disobedience like removing their headscarves or holding up photos of their murdered children. Even in death, Iranians aren’t free from harassment and other indignities perpetrated by the state. Many relatives of those killed by the regime aren’t allowed to hold funerals. They often are charged a fee to have their loved one’s body released or are required to pay for the bullet or rope used to kill him.

For those kept alive, torture comes in many forms. Some are subjected to severe beatings, rape or whippings. Others face physical deprivation, threats and psychological torture. When I was in prison, the guards tortured me and brought me close to death. I lost a kidney and was denied proper treatment. To this day, I struggle with the effects of that torture.


This is our reality. Yet when we look abroad, we see its media portray another Iran. As protests raged across Iran in November 2019 and the Islamic Republic shut off the internet and dispatched military units to slaughter more than 1,500 protesters, a Bloomberg Iran correspondent tweeted about an unexpected snowfall in Tehran. When the regime shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in January 2020, murdering 176, many Western media reports said our president had no knowledge of the attack—but gave no evidence for the claim.

In Iran, we protest as loudly as we can and post videos online, but the reality doesn’t find its way into most Western media reports. Meanwhile, journalists tweet about trivia like new shopping malls and ignore the real story of what’s happening in our country. They are showing you an imaginary Iran.

In the real Iran, we are familiar with the long shadow of state suppression. We aren’t victims of global ignorance but of a deliberate and systematic attempt by the Islamic Republic to manipulate world opinion through apologists in the foreign media. Thus, you’ve read that there is no internal opposition to the Islamic Republic. That’s wrong. We the people are the opposition. What we ask of you is simple: to learn about Iran, listen to us, share our stories. You have been told that your solidarity would hurt us, that talking about our struggle would put us at risk. That is a lie. It is your silence and indifference that threaten us.

We have lost friends who fought for freedom from this regime. We have been in its jails and seen its torture chambers. Writing this could land me back in prison. But if that’s the price for giving a voice to the voiceless, it will be worth it.

Mr. Ronaghi is an Iranian blogger and freedom-of-speech activist.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/western-media-iran-censorship-prison-violence-torture-repression-authoritarian-jcpoa-11634072439

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
356 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
89 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
313 comments
Read more