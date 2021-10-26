 Skip to main content

Zhong Sheng: US-UK-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal Threatens Global Stability



People's Daily 


10.19 A page-three Zhong Sheng (钟声) commentary titled “US-UK-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal Threatens Global Stability” again addressed the US-UK-Australia trilateral security partnership (AUKUS). Noting the countries’ announcement of their agreement to help Australia build nuclear submarines, the commentary declared that “international opinion” regarded the move as dangerous and selfish and that “representatives of many countries’ governments” had recently expressed opposition to the agreement at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Disarmament and International Security Committee (UNGA DISEC). It criticized the agreement for “seriously violating the purpose and goals of nuclear non-proliferation,” arguing that the deal “involves the transfer of large amounts of extremely sensitive weapons-grade highly enriched uranium (HEU) and [poses] serious nuclear proliferation risks” and that if other countries were to copy such moves that are difficult for the non-proliferation system to oversee, long-standing non-proliferation efforts “could be destroyed in a day.” The commentary asserted that Australia was “setting a vile precedent” as a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and South Pacific Nuclear-Free Zone (SPNFZ) Treaty signatory, increasing nuclear proliferation risks, and “attacking” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards system. It linked AUKUS to the Quad, described both as “serving the US-led so-called ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’” aimed at “creating antagonism between regional countries and carrying out geopolitical competition,” and cited both as examples of “the rekindling of Cold War thinking, the politics of forming narrow-minded ‘small cliques,’ and open provocations against multilateralism.” 


The commentary also cited representatives from the DPRK, Malaysia, Mexico, Sri Lanka, and Venezuela as making critical remarks about AUKUS. It argued that the agreement represented a “double standard” that “fully exposes the hypocrisy of [the AUKUS members’] so-called ‘commitment’ and ‘contributions’ to the nuclear non-proliferation system.” The commentary criticized the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia for their historic pursuit or involvement in nuclear tests and nuclear waste disposal in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, which it said had “brought serious disasters to regional countries and people.” Noting domestic Australian and international opposition to AUKUS, it quoted “the main Australian labor union” as saying that the Australian government should have focused on pandemic-related work instead and had exposed Australia to “danger on all sides.” The commentary concluded, “In pursuit of absolute military superiority, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia defied world opinion (冒天下之大不韪) and engaged in a nuclear submarine deal. [The deal’s] nature is extremely vile, and the danger [associated with the deal] is very serious. [We] strongly advise the three countries to rein in the horse before the precipice and promptly stop the nuclear submarine cooperation project. Otherwise, the countries that have opened ‘Pandora’s box’ (潘多拉魔盒) will ultimately have [their actions] come back to bite them.”

