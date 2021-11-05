 Skip to main content

Age just a number: 80-year-old man earns PhD from Balochistan University


 DAWN.COM - https://www.dawn.com/news/1655942

Published 04 Nov, 2021 05:19pm
Age just a number: 80-year-old man earns PhD from Balochistan University
GHALIB NIHAD
An 80-year-old man from Balochistan has completed his PhD in political science at the University of Balochistan, proving that age is just a number if one resolves to achieve their dreams.

Haibatullah Halimi, who hails from Mastung, was just like any other doctorate recipient at the varsity's convocation held last week — until his name was called out and Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha, the chief guest, couldn't hold back his commendation for the octogenarian committed to pursuing education while defying age barriers.

The governor embraced the man — who walks with a stick and came up the stage with the support of two people — before bestowing him with the degree.

A few years after retiring as a superintendent of police in 2005, following 40 years of service, Halimi got enrolled at the university and secured his MPhil in 2011. Deciding he wasn't done yet, he went on to earn his PhD in 2019 but the convocation scheduled a year later was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adil Zaman Kasi, the dean of the Department of Political Science at Balochistan University, heaped praise on the graduate for his commitment to education.

“Haibatullah Halimi, despite being aged, remained determined to pursue his goal. We did not expect him to complete his PhD, but he persevered till the end and succeeded in his mission," Kasi said.

He told Dawn.com that Halimi was the oldest student of the political science department, and served as a role model for other students at the university.

Halimi's research is about traditional and modern policing in Balochistan.

