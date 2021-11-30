China’s birth rate drops to levels not seen since 1978. Experts say the worst is yet to come.

Birth rates are falling in nearly every industrialized country in the world, but China has faced a significantly more dramatic demographic bust than most.

Thanks to a combination of decades-long family-planning policies and changing social attitudes about family and marriage, especially among the younger generation, China’s birth rates have been in steady decline since 2017.

To fix the baby bust, China has introduced a wide array of policies, such as housing subsidies for new families, longer parental leave for both mothers and fathers, and — perhaps most importantly — relaxation of birth limits.

But people stubbornly seem to want fewer babies.