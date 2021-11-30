China’s birth rate drops to levels not seen since 1978. Experts say the worst is yet to come.

Birth rates are falling in nearly every industrialized country in the world, but China has faced a significantly more dramatic demographic bust than most.
Thanks to a combination of decades-long family-planning policies and changing social attitudes about family and marriage, especially among the younger generation, China’s birth rates have been in steady decline since 2017.
- To fix the baby bust, China has introduced a wide array of policies, such as housing subsidies for new families, longer parental leave for both mothers and fathers, and — perhaps most importantly — relaxation of birth limits.
- But people stubbornly seem to want fewer babies.
The gravity of the situation is illustrated in China’s latest statistical yearbook (in Chinese), released this month by the National Bureau of Statistics. Three takeaways from the document:
Birth rate at a new low since 1978
China’s birth rate — measured by the ratio between the number of newborns in a year and the average total population of that year — fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2020, making a new low in over four decades.
The end of marriage in China?
In 2020, marriage registrations in China plunged for the seventh year in a row, with only 8.1 million couples tying the knot — a 12% drop from the previous year and a super-steep drop from the 13.4 million couples who got married in 2013.
Too many men in the countryside
Although China’s overall gender ratio at birth is more balanced than ever, with the number hitting a record low of 105.07, meaning about 105 men for every 100 women, in 2020, the disparity is still severe in rural areas, where there’s a wide preference for sons and gender-selective abortions are less strictly regulated.
