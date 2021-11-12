 Skip to main content

DENIED BY BIRTH: An incident at the residence of Indian Prime Minister

By Mohan Guruswamy

I was once having lunch at the home of a Prime Minister, along with a very small and rather eclectic group. I looked around and realised that I was the only non-Brahmin. The talk veered around to the preservation and dissemination of traditional Hindu culture and arts, and the role of the Brahmins in it. About how the top artists and sculptors, musicians, writers and poets, historians etc were mostly Brahmins(largely true). And about how it was the responsibility of the Brahmins to preserve our national identity.

At some stage I noticed that the conversation changed from the third person to the first person. Instead of "the Brahmins" the discourse began employing "we/us". So I asked the lady sitting next to me as to why they were talking in terms of us and them, when I was not a Brahmin. She expressed surprise and said that given my name, education and attainments, it was always assumed that I was a Brahmin. She then told the group that the topic of conversation must change as "Mohan is not a Brahmin." The rest, who used to be quite warm to me till that, were never the same again with me. The sense of oneness had gone. 

I then explained that I was a born a Mudaliar, which while being relatively moneyed, with notions of being Kshatriya, was actually a Shudra caste of peasants. The shock now was palpable. God good, they must have felt, the fellow is not even a Dvija, or one of the top three varnas who are considered twice born.

But this narrative has another side to it. Some years ago I wrote a piece on the battle of Rezangla fought on November 18, 1962, about how the C Company of the 13 Kumaon Rifles fought till the last man to hold off a massive Chinese assault. The C Company of the Kumaonis was entirely drawn from among the Ahirs of Haryana. The Yadav community still celebrate this day with great enthusiasm.

That particular year after the article appeared, several thousand copies of it were printed and distributed at the All India Yadav Mahasangh at Mathura. It was decided there that I should be honored for it. So a delegation, led by its President, called on me at my Gurgaon home and invited me to speak at the next sammelan. Which I did.

I was presented with a costly shawl and a silver salver. While I was being introduced it was being mentioned that I was a prominent Yadav intellectual. I corrected this erroneous impression in my talk by opening with the statement that I was not a Yadav by caste or inclination. And that I was born in a Mudaliar family in Secunderabad. At which time, the President interrupted me and said that from now on I was an honorary Yadav.

But I was not offered an honorary Brahminhood, as you can only be born a Brahmin.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
363 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
112 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
348 comments
Read more