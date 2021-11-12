DENIED BY BIRTH: An incident at the residence of Indian Prime Minister

By Mohan Guruswamy





I was once having lunch at the home of a Prime Minister, along with a very small and rather eclectic group. I looked around and realised that I was the only non-Brahmin. The talk veered around to the preservation and dissemination of traditional Hindu culture and arts, and the role of the Brahmins in it. About how the top artists and sculptors, musicians, writers and poets, historians etc were mostly Brahmins(largely true). And about how it was the responsibility of the Brahmins to preserve our national identity.





At some stage I noticed that the conversation changed from the third person to the first person. Instead of "the Brahmins" the discourse began employing "we/us". So I asked the lady sitting next to me as to why they were talking in terms of us and them, when I was not a Brahmin. She expressed surprise and said that given my name, education and attainments, it was always assumed that I was a Brahmin. She then told the group that the topic of conversation must change as "Mohan is not a Brahmin." The rest, who used to be quite warm to me till that, were never the same again with me. The sense of oneness had gone.





I then explained that I was a born a Mudaliar, which while being relatively moneyed, with notions of being Kshatriya, was actually a Shudra caste of peasants. The shock now was palpable. God good, they must have felt, the fellow is not even a Dvija, or one of the top three varnas who are considered twice born.





But this narrative has another side to it. Some years ago I wrote a piece on the battle of Rezangla fought on November 18, 1962, about how the C Company of the 13 Kumaon Rifles fought till the last man to hold off a massive Chinese assault. The C Company of the Kumaonis was entirely drawn from among the Ahirs of Haryana. The Yadav community still celebrate this day with great enthusiasm.





That particular year after the article appeared, several thousand copies of it were printed and distributed at the All India Yadav Mahasangh at Mathura. It was decided there that I should be honored for it. So a delegation, led by its President, called on me at my Gurgaon home and invited me to speak at the next sammelan. Which I did.





I was presented with a costly shawl and a silver salver. While I was being introduced it was being mentioned that I was a prominent Yadav intellectual. I corrected this erroneous impression in my talk by opening with the statement that I was not a Yadav by caste or inclination. And that I was born in a Mudaliar family in Secunderabad. At which time, the President interrupted me and said that from now on I was an honorary Yadav.





But I was not offered an honorary Brahminhood, as you can only be born a Brahmin.



