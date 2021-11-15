 Skip to main content

Diplomat to take over Swiss intelligence service


 Christian Dussey (left) talking to former Swiss foreign minister, Didier Burkhalter, at an international conference on European security in Geneva. (Archive picture). Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

The government has appointed Christian Dussey as new chief of the Swiss intelligence service.


The 55-year-old diplomat will take up his post next April and replace Jean-Philipp Gaudin who stepped down last August.

Dussey has been Swiss ambassador to Iran since December 2020. During his professional career he worked for the former military intelligence service and held various positions in the foreign ministry, according to a government press release on Wednesday.

He was also director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy 


External link between 2013–2021 and he is a general staff member of the Swiss armed forces.

His predecessor at the helm of the intelligence service left his post after just two years in office.

He came in for criticism about his handling of a scandal about a Swiss manufacturer of cyber-security and encryption equipment, apparently jointly owned by the CIA and the German secret service.

The Federal Intelligence Service is part of the defence ministry and had about 350 employees last year according to official figures.

Christian Dussey is no stranger to the Bundesbern: the 55-year-old has been Swiss Ambassador to Iran for several months. Previously, he worked for five years in the strategic intelligence service of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sports (DDPS) and headed the Geneva Center for Security Policy.

He will now head the Swiss intelligence services on April 1, 2022, as the DDPS announced on Wednesday. Defense Minister Viola Amherd actually wanted to introduce the new NDB boss to the media in the afternoon. Due to a “mild flu”, however, she had to cancel the appearance, as Federal Council spokesman André Simonazzi explained.

With his education and training, background and many years of experience in administration and in the diplomatic service, Dussey fully meets the requirement profile for the role of NDB Director, he said in the post. . The DDPS particularly emphasizes his operational and strategic management experience as well as his knowledge of the processes of politics and public administration at the federal level. He is also a great expert on the national and international intelligence environment.

Predecessor stumbles upon crypto deal

Dussey, who studied economics and social sciences at the University of Friborg and obtained a license in 1990, succeeds Jean-Philipp Gaudin. He left FIS on August 31. The Federal Council decided in mid-May to end the working relationship with Gaudin – an amicable process, as the DDPS pointed out. Gaudin took office in July 2018.

The ministry did not disclose any reason for the separation. However, it is likely to be related to the crypto affair. The case of the manipulated encryption devices of the Zug-based company Crypto grabbed the headlines last year. The investigation report showed that the respective intelligence chiefs failed to inform their political superiors.

The FIS’s obsession with data collection has also met with criticism: the intelligence service supervisory authority berated it last year for collecting data from politicians and political activists and for not collecting it. have deleted within the legal deadline. (abi)

