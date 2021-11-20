India: Women in Politics

In the 1962 Lok Sabha polls, women voters constituted 46.7 per cent of the total turnout, but by 2019, their share rose to 67.18 per cent. During the same period, mens turnout grew by only 5 per cent -- from 62.1 per cent in 1962 to 67.08 per cent in 2019. However, corresponding to that growth, there hasnt been an exponential increase in the participation of women in politics or any other law-making bodies.

The data collected by the Inter-Parliamentary Union show that Indias position has worsened in terms of representation of women in national Parliaments. It has come down from 95th in 1998 to 148th in 2021.