The Kumaon Regiment of Hyderabad.

MOHAN GURUSWAMY:





Way back in the 1960’s Farooq Ali Khan, the second son of Nawab Akbar Nawaz Jung, a prominent family of Hyderabad's Asifia nobility, joined the Indian Army and opted for the Kumaon Regiment. I remember asking him as to why he chose the Kumaon regiment? I was told it was because it had an old Hyderabad connection. I only discovered the connection when I visited the Kumaon regimental centre in Ranikhet some decades later.





The Kumaon Regiment is one of the most decorated infantry regiments of the Indian Army. The regiment traces its origins to the 18th century and has fought in every major campaign of the British Indian Army and the Indian Army, including the two world wars. Kumaon gets its recruits from Kumaonis hill people of the Kumaon division of present day Uttarakhand and Ahir plainspeople belonging to the Ahirwal region of present day Haryana.





The Nizam's Contingent was formed when Richard Wellesley, 1st Marquess Wellesley, brother of Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, became Governor-General of India and formed a plan to rid India of French influence. His first action, on arriving in India in 1798, was to effect the disbandment of the Indian units of the Nizam under the command of Monsieur Michel Joachim Marie Raymond, a French general in the Nizam's army.

And officered by non-British Europeans. These soldiers were formed into the British-officered Nizam's Contingent which fought at the Battle of Seringapatam in 1799 against Tipu Sultan in the final battle of the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War. Monsieur Raymond stayed on in Hyderabad and his tomb now is the shrine of Moosaram Bagh, where Hindus and Muslims alike still make offerings oh his birthday on March 25.





The Nizam’s Contingent, now consisting of eight battalions, became the Hyderabad Contingent in 1853. Two Kumaon battalions that were raised for World War I were merged with the Hyderabad Contingent in 1923 and it became the 19th Hyderabad Regiment. In 1945 19 Hyderabad became the 19th Kumaon Regiment, which in turn became the Kumaon Regiment.





The Hyderabad Contingent, which was actually a British unit paid for from the Nizam’s coffers was headquartered in the sprawling Secunderabad cantonment. It drew its troops from among the Ahirs of Haryana, the Hindus from the Muslim state of Oudh, and Kumaoni hill people. There were no local representation on the Hyderabad Contingent, which was, both, meant to ensure the protection of the Nizam as well as to keep a close watch on him.





The Hyderabad Contingent was very different from the Hyderabad State Forces, which was the Nizam’s military. During the time of Operation Polo in 1948, the Hyderabad State Forces consisted of six infantry battalions, one horsed regiment, 1,500 armed irregulars, two light armored regiments and one field battery. In total, the Nizam's army numbered 24,000 men, almost entirely manned by Muslims from Oudh, Sindh, Baluchistan in addition to Arab and Abyssinian mercenaries. This force was disbanded after Police Action.





The onetime Hyderabad Contingent and later the Kumaon Regiment found lasting greatness in the month of November 1962 and the two ends of the India-China front.





Till September 1962, the defence of all of Ladakh was vested with 114 Brigade commanded by Brig. TN Raina (later General and COAS). It consisted of just two infantry battalions, the 1/8 Gorkha Rifles and 5 Jat. Initially, only the Gorkhas were deployed in the Chushul sector and when the gravity of the Chinese threat began to be realized 13 Kumaon, which was at Baramula in the Kashmir Valley, was sent in to reinforce 114 Brigade.





The newly arrived 13 Kumaon began deploying on October 24 in the lull that followed the first phase of the Chinese attack. The forward defenses of Chushul were on a series of hill features given evocative names like Gurung Hill, Gun Hill and Mugger Hill, but C Company of 13 Kumaon got Rezang La which was about 19 miles south of Chushul. Rezang La as the name suggests is a pass and is on the southeastern approach to Chushul valley. The feature was 3000 yards long and 2000 yards wide at and average height of 16000 feet. Digging defensive positions and building shelters was hard going for the men were still not acclimatized and cold wintry winds life even more hard. At this altitude it took hours to bring a kettle to boil for tea and whatever fruit and vegetables that came were frozen hard. Let alone potatoes even oranges acquired weapon grade hardness.





More than the thin air and cold the location of Rezang La had a more serious drawback. It was “crested” to Indian artillery because of an intervening feature, which meant that had make to without the protective comfort of the big guns. Both sides prepared feverishly, mostly within sight of each other, for the next Chinese attack. That attack came on that cold Sunday that was 18 November.





Maj. Shaitan Singh who was a Rajput from Jodhpur commanded C Company of 13 Kumaon. C Company’s three platoons were numbered 7,8 and 9 and had .303 rifles with about 600 rounds per head, and between them six LMG’s, and a handful of 2 inch mortars. The Chinese infantry had 7.62 mm AK-47 rifles; MMG’s and LMG’s; 120 mm, 81 mm and 60 mm mortars; 132 mm rockets; and 75 mm and 57 mm recoilless guns to bust bunkers. They were much more numerous and began swarming up the gullies to assault Rezang La at 4 am even as a light snow was falling.





The Ahirs waited till the Chinese came into range and opened up with everything they had. The gullies were soon full of dead and wounded Chinese. Having failed in a frontal attack the Chinese let loose a murderous shelling. Under the cover of this intense shelling the Chinese infantry came again in swarms. C Company, now severely depleted, let them have it once again. Position after position fell fighting till the last man. C Company had 3 JCO’s and 124 other ranks with Maj. Shaitan Singh. When the smoke and din of battle cleared, only 14 survived, nine of them severely wounded. 13 Kumaon regrouped and 114 Brigade held on to Chushul. But the battalion war diary records that they were now “less our C Company.”





At the other end of the war front in the furthest corner of NEFA, now Arunachal, the Indian Army embarked on its most ill-conceived operation. 14 November 1962 was the Prime Ministers seventy-third birthday and Kaul ever conscious of the import of such events wished to make him a befitting present. He launched an attack in the Walong sector to push the Chinese back over to the other side of the McMahon line. This was probably the stupidest order he was to ever give. The PLA had a full division lying in wait at Rima while the Army’s new 2 Division just had three battalions designated 11 Brigade at Walong. The PLA retaliated massively. 11 Brigade fought bravely but was all but wiped out by 17 November even as newspapers in Delhi were hailing the attack! On 14 November 1962, 6 Kumaon single-handedly attacked and captured Chinese defenses in the Walong sector, Arunachal Pradesh without any artillery or aerial support.





The Chinese retaliated with wave after wave of human bodies and artillery. The Kumaonis were vastly outnumbered by over 10 to 1, but held the ground and repulsed every attack until all their ammunition was exhausted, without any logistical support. They then engaged in hand-to-hand combat, and fought to the last man and bullet. Five times as many Chinese soldiers died in the battle. The Chinese succeeded in retaking the defences when there was no Kumaoni left standing. Two months after the cease-fire when the Indians returned they found that the Chinese had marked the positions of the dead. Many of the bunkers showed the dead where they had last manned their weapons.





Five Vir Chakras were awarded to 6 Kumaon soldiers for the battle; the Battalion celebrates 14 November as Walong Day.





The Chinese announced a unilateral cease-fire on 21 November but little more than what the survivors had brought back was known about C Company. In January 1963 a shepherd wandered on to Rezang La. It was as if the last moment of battle had turned into a tableau. The freezing cold had frozen the dead in their battle positions and the snow had laid a shroud over the battlefield. Arrangements were then made to recover our dead under International Red Cross supervision. Brig Raina led the Indian party, which recorded the scene for posterity with cine and still cameras. This tableau told their countrymen what actually happened that Sunday morning. Every man had died a hero.





Maj. Shaitan Singh was conferred the Param Vir Chakra. Eight more received the Vir Chakra while four others the Sena Medal. 13 Kumaon received the battle honor “Rezang La” that it wears so proudly.





The monument that stands at Chushul asks: “How can a man die better/ Than facing fearful odds/ For the ashes of his fathers/ And the temples of his gods.”





There is yet another Hyderabad connection. Of the three Chiefs the Kumaon Regiment gave the Indian Army, the first was Gen. SM Shrinagesh. He was son of Dr. Shrinagesh Mallanah, Nizam Osman Ali Khan’s personal physician. Shrinagesh went to Sandhurst after graduating from Cambridge University in 1921. He joined the 19thHyderabad Regiment in 1933 and became the CO of 6/19th Hyderabad (now 6 Kumaon) in 1942 and led it in war in Burma. In 1947 he became the GOC of the 5th Corps (now 15th Corps at Badami Bagh) and was the commander of all military operations in J&K during the 1947-48 war with Pakistan. He became COAS in 1955.

The story that began in Bolarum, Secunderabad still endures now in Ranikhet nestled high in the Kumaon Hills.