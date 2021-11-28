The long game: China's grand strategy to displace American order









Rush Doshi argues that since the end of the Cold War, the People's Republic of China (PRC) has seen itself in a struggle to displace the United States from its perch atop first the regional and now also the global order. To these ends, Beijing has followed a three-stage strategy discernible in its party documents, patterns of international institutional participation, economic statecraft and military investments. The first stage was ‘blunting’, which sought to reduce US leverage over the PRC. When the 2008 financial crisis narrowed the perceived power gap, Doshi argues, Beijing then shifted to the second stage, a ‘building’ strategy aimed at creating its own regional order. Now, he claims, Beijing has entered into an ‘expansionist’ stage, seeking to promote its own alternative to the US-led order on a global scale. Doshi's book is rich with detail, and the author repeatedly emphasizes that he is drawing on official policy documents and writings from PRC sources. There is little doubt this will be a well-read and well-debated contribution, especially given the author's current position as director for China on the US National Security Council.





Doshi offers a sophisticated and at the same time simple story—sophisticated in its sources, but simple in its portrayal of Beijing as single-mindedly focused on displacing the United States. Doshi deserves high praise for engaging with PRC policy documents in the original, but there seems to be little consideration of their political context: of the possibility the actors he is citing may be staking positions in internal debates and struggles, seeking to assert authority or undermine rivals, wanting to justify or defend desired policies, positing external enemies for internal ends or articulating aspirations as opposed to facts.





Take, for instance, the evidence Doshi offers for the claim that ‘foreign policy is directed centrally, formulated at the highest levels, coordinated across state and social sectors, and often long term’ (p. 39). He points to various PRC leaders proclaiming that the party should play the leading role in foreign policy formulation, citing Jiang Zemin's statement that ‘all the departments must resolutely carry out the central government's diplomatic guideline … they cannot go their separate ways’, and Xi Jinping's announcement that ‘we must strengthen the Party's central and unified leadership’ over foreign affairs (p. 38). But if everything is truly so centralized, why is it that PRC leaders at the highest levels have consistently been at pains to drive home this message so explicitly? Why, even now, do we see Xi frequently reiterating how things ‘must’ be done and pointing out the need to ‘strengthen’ the central leadership? One could also read these statements as admonishments, as signs that all is not so harmonious behind the party curtain. In fact, this latter interpretation would better align with the predominant view of the PRC as exhibiting ‘fragmented authoritarianism’. There is a glaring lack of attention to domestic and distributional politics within the PRC, particularly as pertains to topics such as accession to the World Trade Organization and military reform. But that would suggest a messy political reality that contravenes the singularity of purpose Doshi is trying to convey.





And indeed, Doshi's own apparent singularity of purpose repeatedly surfaces in how he spins the material he examines. His interpretations and speculations persistently play to a story of ever-increasing PRC power and legitimacy at the expense of US influence and values. He suggests, for example, that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank could increase the PRC's coercive tools and ‘chip away at the legitimacy of the liberal values that undergird much of the West's power and influence’ (p. 225), while offering no concrete evidence that this has yet happened. And he presents PRC investments in projects under the rubric of the Belt and Road Initiative, such as the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, as evidence of the PRC ‘embarking on building the military forms of control need[ed] to sustain regional order’ (p. 207); this narrative runs against much of the existing scholarship on Hambantota, not to mention the fact that the PRC proceeded with the Hambantota deal despite facing prohibitions on military-related activities.





Potentially most problematic are Doshi's equation of international order with the maintenance of US ‘forms of control … coercion, consent, legitimacy’ and his assertion that ‘competition over order revolves around efforts to strengthen or weaken these forms of control’ (p. 20). This is a very thin and wholly US-centric view of order. By definition, it renders any state that seeks to fortify itself against US interference or intervention—which Doshi so convincingly demonstrates has been a key PRC fear—or to build institutions without US participation as a challenger to the international order more broadly. It replicates the very ‘zero-sum’ (p. 300) view he attributes to Beijing. Accordingly, his policy recommendations primarily focus on maximizing US ‘forms of control’ while diminishing those of Beijing in a global superpower version of ‘king of the hill’. If—despite an opening disclaimer—this does reflect the views of a key figure shaping current US policy towards the PRC, we will indeed be in for a long, ugly game.





