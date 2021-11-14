The race for space





China has achieved high-profile successes in military, civil and commercial space technology this year, and has disclosed even greater ambitions. Its capabilities do not match those of the United States except in a few narrow areas, and may never do so, but they do have increasingly significant strategic implications. Among them, advances in the development of space weapons make arms control both more urgent and more difficult, while satellite internet and lunar mining are areas of potential China-US competition in the medium and long terms, respectively.





Describing Chinese and US space activities as a 'space race' risks exaggerating their importance as national priorities and discounting each country's independent motives. However, great power competition will keep their space activities largely, if not completely, mutually exclusive, and they will vie for international partners. Their rivalry will become keener as politically sensitive milestones are passed