The United States’ US$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill: How Does It and ‘Build Back Better’ Act Compare with China’s BRI?

Reading the financing detail reveals massive differences

Op/Ed by Chris Devonshire-Ellis

The US House of Representatives finally passed the long-awaited US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday after prolonged wrangling for months over its contents. It should be noted that the US infrastructure bill has a companion bill, the ‘Build Back Better Act’ (B3W) which is valued at US$1.75 trillion. Friday’s bill was passed after promises were made to also approve the B3W act, which is expected to pass around November 15. It’s not yet certain however it will pass – no Republican senators are expected to approve meaning every single Democrat senator will be required to sign it into law. Despite promises, a lot could happen a week.

The infrastructure bill was passed only after the B3W act value was reduced by 50%. So how do they compare with China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI)?

The US infrastructure bill

The Infrastructure bill deals with traditional infrastructure and will largely be devoted to investments into US (not overseas) infrastructure in roads, bridges, water systems, transit, and broadband connectivity. The funding is broken down as follows: (data from the US analytical website Investopedia)

Roads & Bridges: US$110 billion

Railroads: US$66 billion

Power Grid: US$65 billion

Broadband: US$65 billion

Water Infrastructure: US$55 billion

Cybersecurity & Climate Change: US$47 billion

Public Transit: US$39 billion

Airports: US$25 billion

Environment: US$21 billion

Ports: US$17 billion

Highway Safety: US11 billion

Drought Prevention: US$8 billion

EV Charging Stations: US$7.5 billion

EV School Buses: US$7.5 billion

The total expenditure will be phased in over an 8-year period of about US$120 billion per annum – equivalent to the annual budget for US Homeland Security. It should be noted that while the bill will be good initial news for US manufacturers involved in supplying this equipment (and the foreign MNC’s, including China, who supply many of the components) a boost to the US economy will take time to filter in: all these projects need to be built first. In effect, the results of the spending will not be seen for another decade. In contrast, China’s BRI began seven years ago and has now largely entered service. An example is the huge increase in China-EU rail freight. It will take a while for new US infrastructure to kick in. It should be noted that the bill is purely aimed at the United States infrastructure and not at building infrastructure in other countries.

The Build Back Better Act (B3W)

The B3W deals primarily with US Social Infrastructure. It currently has a value of US$1.75 trillion but is yet to be passed – we’ll know more about what it contains later this month after the political wrangling stops. It should be noted that despite being touted to media as an ‘alternative’ to China’s Belt & Road Initiative, it is far from being so. US President Biden spoke of it being worth US$3.5 trillion, an amount now cut by 50 percent. B3W is designed as an investment ‘into the American people’ according to Biden and deals largely with US healthcare, childcare, elderly care, prescription drugs, and preschool. It also provides for tax cuts for the US middle class. The proposed B3W bill currently contains the following provisions:

Clean Energy: US$500 billion

US childcare and family medical leave: US$400 billion

Child Tax Credit: US$200 billion

Elderly Home Care: US$150 billion

Housing: US$150 billion

ACA Credits: US$130 billion

Immigration: US$100 billion

Equity Investments: US$90 billion

Vocational Training: US$40 billion

Medicare: US$35 billion

SME Development: US$25 billion

Child Nutrition: US$10 billion

Supply Chain Development: US$5 billion

What got cut from B3W

Planned expenditure increases in or from:

Billionaires Income Tax

Free Community College Education

Medicare for Dental & Eyesight

Agriculture & Forestry

Banking Commitee

Commerce Committee

Energy & Natural Resources

Environment & Public Works

Working-Class Tax Cuts

Labor & Pensions

Homeland Security

Judiciary

Native American Indians

US Military Veterans

In short, there is nothing really in either the Partisan Infrastructure Bill or the Build Back Better World Act that contains any indication that the US intends to finance any overseas infrastructure at all. The sole entry within these expenditures is investments into American Ports (US$17 billion), Railways (US$66 billion) Roads & Bridges (US$110 billion), and Supply Chains (US$5 billion). There are no provisions or commitments to investing or financing any overseas infrastructure, and no mention of any new funding being put into US policy banks or overseas investment or trade development programs.

US President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better World’ therefore continues a long tradition of the ‘World’ meaning America. The benefits of the global community from the B3W Act will be improved US infrastructure, to take (depending on the project) five to ten years to materialize.

One down, one to go

Next up is the European Union’s ‘Global Gateway’. Brussels has been touting that as a €1 trillion expenditure, yet that too has yet to be agreed upon, and questions remain over its funding. It too, will almost certainly be watered down, and like the US, mostly diverted to internal projects. However, the EU is a different animal from the US, after all, it sits on the same Eurasian landmass as Russia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and China and is just a few kilometers off the northern shores of Africa. EU funding of Eurasian and African infrastructure makes far more sense than for the United States.

In real terms, the US infrastructure bill details domestic infrastructure expenditure of about US$120 billion per annum. China’s 2021 domestic infrastructure expenditure is estimated to be about US$131 billion.

Yet in addition to that, China is estimated to have invested some US$85 billion annually overseas in infrastructure development since the BRI began.

Neither the United States nor the European Union comes close. There is no comparison to China’s Belt & Road, there is little appetite to actually competing with it, and when it comes to comparisons, Biden’s infrastructure bill may be worth more at US$120 billion than China’s US$85 billion, but the difference is the US is spending it on itself, whereas China exports its infrastructure funding





https://www.china-briefing.com/news/the-united-states-us1-2-trillion-infrastructure-bill-how-does-it-and-build-back-better-world-compare-with-chinas-belt-road-initiative/

