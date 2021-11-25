 Skip to main content

Towards a data-centric great game


Publication release: Towards a data-centric great game

Publication release 25 November 2021

Data brings about new challenges for small states in power politics - Technology is taking centre stage

Technology is shaping the dynamic of global governance. As the world is gravitating towards the US and China and their hubs of redefined data, the divergence of states into the haves and have-nots of information seems to result in a realignment of partnerships. Technology is changing fast, and regulatory and policy changes struggle to keep up, possibly leading to friction and disruption.

In the latest FIIA Briefing Paper, FIIA director Mika Aaltola and Valtteri Vuorisalo, professor of practice at Tampere University, observe the technology-induced changes in global distribution of power and their implications. As an example, the writers take a look at two reports on Finland's national security and its future and their approach to data-centricity. Many questions arise from the collision points of the changing dynamics, ranging from ensuring the security of the supply of software development skills to new democratic models of governance and jurisdiction, when old logics no longer apply.

"As the world stage continues to evolve, only one thing is certain: if we keep doing old things, we will not get new results," the writers conclude.

You can read and download the publication on FIIA website:
https://www.fiia.fi/en/publication/towards-a-data-centric-great-game


Conclusion

As technology and data-centric implications emerge and evolve quickly, and as states struggle to keep up, we are caught between convergence and divergence, and between fast technological and slow regulatory and policy change. The collision points of these dynamics are likely to be sources of nasty surprises, friction and disruption going forward. Many questions duly arise as a result.

First, slowness in government has traditionally ensured checks and balances. Today, the rapid evolution of technology has a huge impact on a nation’s ability to act in all security scenarios. Is slowness in government an advantage or would quicker legislative or regulative action be of benefit – especially if the latter is seen as a source of power and influence?

Second, novel software solutions, which challenge our existing platforms and applications, can evolve in months, even if the hardware encapsulating them can last for decades. How do we ensure security of supply of the skills that are needed to develop and operate critical systems that bring together the hardware and application aspects and related temporal dynamics?

Third, the exponentially increasing volume of data is the backbone of our way of life, and staggering amounts of it are created daily. In the past, critical resources have been stable and identifiable. How do we treat data as a critical resource when it is constantly growing and evolving?

Finally, as technology and data evolve, new forms and frontiers of human activity are simultaneously created and established. How do we create new democratic models of governance and jurisdiction for these new domains and activities, where the logics of action do not follow the old precedents?

To answer these questions, new forms of collaboration are needed. The future is so complex and serendipitous that small states cannot imagine approaching it without taking advantage of all of the capabilities that are available in society. Vertical, siloed operating models need to be replaced with new, more horizontal activities which utilize capabilities in the public sector, private sector, and academia. As the world stage continues to evolve, only one thing is certain: if we keep doing old things, we will not get new results.



Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
363 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
114 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
364 comments
Read more