Towards a data-centric great game

Publication release 25 November 2021

Data brings about new challenges for small states in power politics - Technology is taking centre stage

Technology is shaping the dynamic of global governance. As the world is gravitating towards the US and China and their hubs of redefined data, the divergence of states into the haves and have-nots of information seems to result in a realignment of partnerships. Technology is changing fast, and regulatory and policy changes struggle to keep up, possibly leading to friction and disruption.

In the latest FIIA Briefing Paper, FIIA director Mika Aaltola and Valtteri Vuorisalo, professor of practice at Tampere University, observe the technology-induced changes in global distribution of power and their implications. As an example, the writers take a look at two reports on Finland's national security and its future and their approach to data-centricity. Many questions arise from the collision points of the changing dynamics, ranging from ensuring the security of the supply of software development skills to new democratic models of governance and jurisdiction, when old logics no longer apply.

"As the world stage continues to evolve, only one thing is certain: if we keep doing old things, we will not get new results," the writers conclude.

Conclusion

As technology and data-centric implications emerge and evolve quickly, and as states struggle to keep up, we are caught between convergence and divergence, and between fast technological and slow regulatory and policy change. The collision points of these dynamics are likely to be sources of nasty surprises, friction and disruption going forward. Many questions duly arise as a result.

First, slowness in government has traditionally ensured checks and balances. Today, the rapid evolution of technology has a huge impact on a nation’s ability to act in all security scenarios. Is slowness in government an advantage or would quicker legislative or regulative action be of benefit – especially if the latter is seen as a source of power and influence?

Second, novel software solutions, which challenge our existing platforms and applications, can evolve in months, even if the hardware encapsulating them can last for decades. How do we ensure security of supply of the skills that are needed to develop and operate critical systems that bring together the hardware and application aspects and related temporal dynamics?

Third, the exponentially increasing volume of data is the backbone of our way of life, and staggering amounts of it are created daily. In the past, critical resources have been stable and identifiable. How do we treat data as a critical resource when it is constantly growing and evolving?

Finally, as technology and data evolve, new forms and frontiers of human activity are simultaneously created and established. How do we create new democratic models of governance and jurisdiction for these new domains and activities, where the logics of action do not follow the old precedents?

To answer these questions, new forms of collaboration are needed. The future is so complex and serendipitous that small states cannot imagine approaching it without taking advantage of all of the capabilities that are available in society. Vertical, siloed operating models need to be replaced with new, more horizontal activities which utilize capabilities in the public sector, private sector, and academia. As the world stage continues to evolve, only one thing is certain: if we keep doing old things, we will not get new results.







