 Skip to main content

Editorial: Equal in merit


Constitutional ideals and laws to correct traditional injustices cannot succeed unless there's a change of attitude
D.Y. Chandrachud.
D.Y. Chandrachud.
File photo
The Editorial Board
  • Published 14.12.21, 02:17 AM
Advertisement

Invisibility is an attribute of established power. This understanding was fundamental to the discussion on the definition of merit that formed the theme of the 13th B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Lecture delivered by the Supreme Court judge, D.Y. Chandrachud. Only the upper castes could afford the privilege of castelessness in India, because their caste privilege had already turned into social, political and economic capital. Mr Chandrachud’s statement alluded to the long history of caste domination in India which also meant institutional blindness to inequalities. Upper castes can, ironically, erase ‘caste’ as a dimension of identity by rooting themselves in what seems a ‘natural’, and therefore invisible, privilege and claim success on the basis of ‘merit’. Pitting merit, thus defined, against the achievements of Dalits and other reserved groups is to ignore the burden of their historical oppression, which is why reservations were made. The latter’s achievements become attached to their caste, which is visible, and can be projected as just a consequence of reservation. The honourable judge’s speech analysed the devious reasoning behind the argument against reservation, especially in promotions, that it violates the principle of merit and hurts administrative efficiency. The judge pointed out that constitutional ideals and laws to correct traditional injustices could not succeed unless there was a change of attitude. Ultimately it was for everyone, particularly the upper castes, to break free of old shackles and accord dignity and respect to all.

Although this seems idealistic, the lecture indicated how merit is being rethought in the context of reservations. Mr Chandrachud referred to a Supreme Court judgment made a few years ago, which distinguished between ‘exclusionary’ and ‘inclusive’ definitions of merit. Administrative efficiency could not be achieved by excluding reserved candidates from promotion, if necessary before general candidates. Their efficiency could only be proven after promotion, not before. More important, this inclusive approach would lift the administrative efficiency of the institution through equal access and uphold constitutional principles. Although law alone cannot correct embedded social imbalances, searching discussions bringing out the inequality made invisible in the standardized idea of merit may compel the anti-merit argument to become more specific, perhaps more focused on particular cases. That could apply both ways; so, difficult though the route is — and contentious — it may help India on a path of greater equality


https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/caste-domination-and-institutional-blindness-to-inequalities/cid/1843172

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
365 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
120 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
374 comments
Read more