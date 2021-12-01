North - South : Growing inequality

Two recent findings — Niti Aayog poverty report, which shows 25% of Indians poor on multi-dimensional poverty index metric, and India's fertility rate falling below replacement level — reveal how the gaping divergence can potentially threaten the federal structure of the country





A recent article in the TOI showed how unequal the national income is spread across the country. For instance, only three states in the South, i.e., Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have combined GDP greater than 13 states of the East, which include the Northeast as well as states like Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar.

The latter group is twice as populous, comprising nearly 29 crore people, as against only 15 crore from the three southern states. Which means the per capita income of the East is one half of the South.

These glaring regional inequalities have been known for quite some time. The poorest state, among the large states of India, has a per capita income of one fifth of the richest state. The regional inequality is not only persisting for several decades, but also widening.







