*China’s overconfidence and belief in its own anti-western propaganda has put Beijing at risk of “miscalculation” which could threaten international security, the head of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service has warned.*





Richard Moore said adapting to a world dominated by the rise of China was now the “single greatest priority ” for his spy agency, also known as MI6, in his first public speech since taking over the role a year ago.





*“The Chinese intelligence services are highly capable and continue to conduct large-scale espionage operations against the UK and our allies,” Moore, who is also known by the code name “C”, told an audience in London on Tuesday. “Beijing’s growing military strength and the [Chinese Communist] party’s desire to resolve the Taiwan issue, by force if necessary, also pose a serious challenge to global stability and peace.”









The comments mark a striking change from the British government’s previous hesitancy in addressing the threat posed by China. The integrated review of defence and security policy, published earlier this year, emphasised a “tilt” in defence priorities towards Asia but also stressed that Britain would be seeking “deeper trade links and more Chinese investment





In an interview just ahead of the speech, the spy chief expressed concerns that Beijing was seeking to “harvest data from around the world” via surveillance technologies. “If you allow another country to gain access to really critical data about your society then, over time, that will erode your sovereignty, you will no longer have control over that data,” Moore told the BBC. “That’s something in the UK we are very alive to and we have taken various measures to defend against.”