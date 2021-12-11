The best business books, selected by this year’s Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award panelists.

The World for Sale: Money, Power and the Traders Who Barter the Earth’s Resources , by Javier Blas and Jack Farchy

Two journalists present a gripping story of the world’s commodity traders who buy and sell natural resources such as cotton, gold, and oil—acquiring political influence and untold wealth along the way.

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty , by Patrick Radden Keefe

A staff writer at the New Yorker chronicles three generations of the Sacklers, one of the world’s wealthiest families. Keefe investigates the links between the Sacklers and the global opioid epidemic, assessing the family’s complex history.[1]

The Conversation: How Talking Honestly about Racism Can Transform Individuals and Organizations , by Robert Livingston

A Harvard social psychologist examines how communities and individuals can speak truthfully about racism and create social change. Through anecdotes from pop culture and his own life, Livingston explores how we can make our world more inclusive and equitable.

The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet , by Michael E. Mann

Again and again, people are told that it’s up to individuals to save the planet from the worst effects of climate change. In this book, a climate scientist argues that in the fight for a decarbonized global economy, what’s really needed are macrolevel policies.

The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World , by Adrian Wooldridge

A historian presents the history of meritocracy—the belief that a person’s advancement should be based on talent rather than social class. Wooldridge examines the backlash against merit-based systems, arguing for a return to open competition as a catalyst for greater social mobility.