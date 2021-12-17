 Skip to main content

THE GOND RAJA FORT IN UTNOOR

Mohan Guruswamy


The day before I was at the Utnoor in Telangana’s Kumran-Bhim district, once the capital of the Gond Rajas of the region. In the foreground you can see the modest grave of the last raja, Hanuman Shah. 

The former Gond royalty live in scattered locations in places like Utnoor, Sirpur and Chandrapur, pretty much like commoners. Their once powerful forts are now in ruins, abused and encroached upon by all and sundry. In Sirpur, I am told a mosque is now being built in front of the erstwhile fort’s last standing remanent. 

The Kakatiya era (12-14th century) Utnoor fort can still be restored with a beautiful park after the rampant vegetation is cleaned up. The stepwell (see picture) can also be restored and lit up. The outer wall holds an area of at least 10 acres surrounded by a moat. The inner citadel covers at least two acres. The main entrance and one turret are in fairly good shape. It can host a museum of Gond history and artifacts. The state government has made a modest effort in inaccessible and somewhat desolate Jodeghat, the Gond hero Kumram Bheem’s village. Bheem was killed by Nizam Osman Ali Khans forces when he led a revolt of Adivasis against the expropriation of tribal homelands by the Nizam’s jagirdars. Till the turn of the last century the Nizam’s government used to give cash incentives for its chosen to settle in erstwhile Adilabad.

The Gonds and Kolams in the area gather here for Dussehra festivities and their songs resound with recall of their once glorious past. But the Telangana state government doesn’t even provide any water kiosks for the gathering, let alone toilets. It seems like a conspiracy to deny our Adivasi people their heritage. When 16 million Gonds of Central India find a common identity, Hindu Samaj will take notice.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
365 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
120 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
376 comments
Read more