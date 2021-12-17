THE GOND RAJA FORT IN UTNOOR

Mohan Guruswamy









The day before I was at the Utnoor in Telangana’s Kumran-Bhim district, once the capital of the Gond Rajas of the region. In the foreground you can see the modest grave of the last raja, Hanuman Shah.





The former Gond royalty live in scattered locations in places like Utnoor, Sirpur and Chandrapur, pretty much like commoners. Their once powerful forts are now in ruins, abused and encroached upon by all and sundry. In Sirpur, I am told a mosque is now being built in front of the erstwhile fort’s last standing remanent.





The Kakatiya era (12-14th century) Utnoor fort can still be restored with a beautiful park after the rampant vegetation is cleaned up. The stepwell (see picture) can also be restored and lit up. The outer wall holds an area of at least 10 acres surrounded by a moat. The inner citadel covers at least two acres. The main entrance and one turret are in fairly good shape. It can host a museum of Gond history and artifacts. The state government has made a modest effort in inaccessible and somewhat desolate Jodeghat, the Gond hero Kumram Bheem’s village. Bheem was killed by Nizam Osman Ali Khans forces when he led a revolt of Adivasis against the expropriation of tribal homelands by the Nizam’s jagirdars. Till the turn of the last century the Nizam’s government used to give cash incentives for its chosen to settle in erstwhile Adilabad.





The Gonds and Kolams in the area gather here for Dussehra festivities and their songs resound with recall of their once glorious past. But the Telangana state government doesn’t even provide any water kiosks for the gathering, let alone toilets. It seems like a conspiracy to deny our Adivasi people their heritage. When 16 million Gonds of Central India find a common identity, Hindu Samaj will take notice.



