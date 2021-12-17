WHO EARNS MOST IN THE FOOD BUSINESS









Mohan Guruswamy





I was able to access a major study by Agrifood Research Finland (MTT) and Pellervo Research Institute (PTT) on the food industry. 80% of the food sold in Finland is by food chains leading to a "retailer hegemony".





One major conclusion: "On average agricultural producers received only 10% of the price of foodstuffs in 2009, down from 14% in 2000." The wheat producer got only 4% of the price of bread. The egg producer got 30%, the maximum. "For each kilo of rye bread purchased last year, the consumer paid 3.52 Euros, 1.24 went to the seller, while the grower of the rye received only 14 cents. 1.74 went to the milling company and logistics, and the rest went to the government as taxes."





*This is what will come to be in India once Amazon, Reliance, Tata’s realise their plans for expansion into retail. The farm producers now get a far better deal from the traditional agro procurement and wholesale distribution, and mom and pop retail end. It is still iniquitous but the alleged cure will make the sickness worse.*





Monopsony (one or few bulk buyers, opposite of monopoly) is an incurable cancer. Better stop smoking the Walmart weed now!