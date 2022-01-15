A CHARTER FOR A NEW INDIA.

By Mohan Guruswamy





This was written for a discussion of a group of concerned citizens as an agenda for consideration to bring together powerful regional parties and weakly placed national parties to give them a political platform to come together. Dekho kya hota!





1. India is a Union of States. Each state is a veritable nation and hence maintaining the balance of political and economic power between them is critical. The delimitation exercise now underway will reduce the weightage in Parliament of the states that did better on giving their people a better quality and standard of life, and hence curbed the population. States which performed poorly by relation will be rewarded by the delimitation with more places in Parliament. We need a permanent freeze of all parliamentary constituencies. Delimitation must stop.





2. We have entered the new technologically driven age and the quality of education will determine the outcome of societies. The centrally administered system of higher education has largely failed and the quality of education is now left much to be desired. All Education must be made a State subject. The jurisdiction of the AICTE, UGC etc. over the states should end. The national need is upgraded medical, legal and social sciences education. The States must be made to compete with each other in the quality of education and not be bound down by a centrally administered mediocrity.





3. One of the biggest impediments in the supremacy of rule of law and sanctity of social contract is the lethargy in Justice. The system of justice needs rejuvenation. The independence of the High Courts has been severely imperiled with arbitrary transfers of judges and keeping vacancies unfilled. For instance, the Telangana High Court has a sanctioned strength of 24 and has 10 vacancies. Calcutta has a sanctioned strength of 72 with 37 vacancies. The Patna High Court has 56.6% vacancies. Judges are appointed by the Supreme Court’s “Collegium” based on the recommendation of the CJ of the concerned High Court. These recommendations must be forwarded by the concerned State Government taking into account the opinion of a “collegium” of senior high court judges. The interstate transfer of high court judges must be eschewed.





4. True federalism can only be achieved when the States achieve greater fiscal autonomy. This simply means the States must have more financial means. At present the States get about 42% of the Tax Revenues, as per the Financial Commissions recommendations. There is a tendency towards a greater concentration of resources with the Central Government. The ratio of tax revenues should progressively go up till it reaches 66% of the tax revenues gathered. The allocation to the states must be made on a composite index of revenue contributed, population and distance from the mean.





5. The Central Government’s decision to giving banking licenses to industrial houses is a retrograde step. Since industrial houses need financing, they can get it easily, with no questions asked, if they have an in-house bank. The history of such connected lending is invariably disastrous. How can the bank make good loans when it is owned by the borrower. Another reason to prohibit corporate entry into banking is that it will further exacerbate the concentration of economic (and political) power in certain business houses. Even if banking licenses are allotted fairly it will give undue advantage to large business houses that already have the initial capital that has to be put up.





6. Our nation has a varied history and each of our regions have unique historical and cultural resources. These are largely expressed in our monuments and art treasures. The Central Government through the Archaeological Survey of India has done a poor job of protecting and maintaining them. Vandals have destroyed ASI protected sites with impunity. Since all our states and regions have their own distinct culture and history the protection and maintenance of connection with the past should be the responsibility of each state. The state resources of the ASI must be transferred to each and every state immediately.





7. The procurement under MSP is now restricted to a few states and regions. This procurement, which actually amounts to a subsidy, should be allocated to the states based on their agricultural acreages. Since cereals account for the bulk of our food grains production and are nationally grown, at the first stage a guaranteed MSP procurement should be assured to all states. If the Centre thinks that proportionate procurement under MSP may not be feasible for all states, it should make compensatory grants in lieu of it.





8. Hydrocarbon fuels contribute to a fifth of the air pollution now. In addition the indiscriminate use of cheap plastics for packaging and disposals irretrievably damages natural water resources, clogs natural and manmade water drainages. We need to reconsider our dependence on hydrocarbon oils. A new tariff regime is called for on raw materials for single use and disposable plastics. We must also encourage the conversion to electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for personal transportation with a tax free regime to incentivise their use. Oil imports are the single biggest cause of our perennial trade deficits and its use must be curbed, and progressively reduced for use for fertilisers and industrial plastics.





9. The non-Gangetic regions are rich in mineral resources such as coal, iron ore, alumina, copper, zinc, nickel etc. These natural resources naturally belong to the people below whose land they exist. All mineral exploitation rights and revenues should devolve to the states.





10. Languages are our identities and one single national language will not unite us. What will unite us are common social and economic goals. Each state must choose its own language and English should be our link language.





