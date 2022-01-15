 Skip to main content

A CHARTER FOR A NEW INDIA.

By Mohan Guruswamy

This was written for a discussion of a group of concerned citizens as an agenda for consideration to bring together powerful regional parties and weakly placed national parties to give them a political platform to come together. Dekho kya hota!

1. India is a Union of States. Each state is a veritable nation and hence maintaining the balance of political and  economic power between them is critical. The delimitation exercise now underway will reduce the weightage in Parliament of the states that did better on giving their people a better quality and standard of life, and hence curbed the population. States which performed poorly by relation will be rewarded by the delimitation with more places in Parliament. We need a permanent freeze of all parliamentary constituencies. Delimitation must stop.

2. We have entered the new technologically driven age and the quality of education will determine the outcome of societies. The centrally administered system of higher education has largely failed and the quality of education is now left much to be desired. All Education must be made a State subject. The jurisdiction of the AICTE, UGC etc. over the states should end. The national need is upgraded medical, legal and social sciences education. The States must be made to compete with each other in the quality of education and not be bound down by a centrally administered mediocrity.

3. One of the biggest impediments in the supremacy of rule of law and sanctity of social contract is the lethargy in Justice. The system of justice needs rejuvenation. The independence of the High Courts has been severely imperiled with arbitrary transfers of judges and keeping vacancies unfilled. For instance, the Telangana High Court has a sanctioned strength of 24 and has 10 vacancies. Calcutta has a sanctioned strength of 72 with 37 vacancies. The Patna High Court has 56.6% vacancies. Judges are appointed by the Supreme Court’s “Collegium” based on the recommendation of the CJ of the concerned High Court. These recommendations must be forwarded by the concerned State Government taking into account the opinion of a “collegium” of senior high court judges. The interstate transfer of high court judges must be eschewed.

4. True federalism can only be achieved when the States achieve greater fiscal autonomy. This simply means the States must have more financial means. At present the States get about 42% of the Tax Revenues, as per the Financial Commissions recommendations. There is a tendency towards a greater concentration of resources with the Central Government. The ratio of tax revenues should progressively go up till it reaches 66% of the tax revenues gathered. The allocation to the states must be made on a composite index of revenue contributed, population and distance from the mean.

5. The Central Government’s decision to giving banking licenses to industrial houses is a retrograde step. Since industrial houses need financing, they can get it easily, with no questions asked, if they have an in-house bank. The history of such connected lending is invariably disastrous. How can the bank make good loans when it is owned by the borrower. Another reason to prohibit corporate entry into banking is that it will further exacerbate the concentration of economic (and political) power in certain business houses. Even if banking licenses are allotted fairly it will give undue advantage to large business houses that already have the initial capital that has to be put up.

6. Our nation has a varied history and each of our regions have unique historical and cultural resources. These are largely expressed in our monuments and art treasures. The Central Government through the Archaeological Survey of India has done a poor job of protecting and maintaining them. Vandals have destroyed ASI protected sites with impunity. Since all our states and regions have their own distinct culture and history the protection and maintenance of connection with the past should be the responsibility of each state.  The state resources of the ASI must be transferred to each and every state immediately. 

7. The procurement under MSP is now restricted to a few states and regions. This procurement, which actually amounts to a subsidy, should be allocated to the states based on their agricultural acreages. Since cereals account for the bulk of our food grains production and are nationally grown, at the first stage a guaranteed MSP procurement should be assured to all states. If the Centre thinks that proportionate procurement under MSP may not be feasible for all states, it should make compensatory grants in lieu of it.

8. Hydrocarbon fuels contribute to a fifth of the air pollution now. In addition the indiscriminate use of cheap plastics for packaging and disposals irretrievably damages natural water resources, clogs natural and manmade water drainages. We need to reconsider our dependence on hydrocarbon oils. A new tariff regime is called for on raw materials for single use and disposable plastics. We must also encourage the conversion to electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for personal transportation with a tax free regime to incentivise their use. Oil imports are the single biggest cause of our perennial trade deficits and its use must be curbed, and progressively reduced for use for fertilisers and industrial plastics.

9. The non-Gangetic regions are rich in mineral resources such as coal, iron ore, alumina, copper, zinc, nickel etc. These natural resources naturally belong to the people below whose land they exist. All mineral exploitation rights and revenues should devolve to the states.

10. Languages are our identities and one single national language will not unite us. What will unite us are common social and economic goals. Each state must choose its own language and English should be our link language.

https://www.facebook.com/1500196238/posts/10221573554197104/?sfnsn=wiwspmo

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
370 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
388 comments
Read more

From Khartoum to Cairo - by Dr. Issam El Zein El Mahi

http://www.executive-magazine.com/getarticle.php?article=10703 Last month the Ambassador of Egypt in Sudan, Abdel Moneim Shazali, made two appearances in Sudan; one was at the Rashid Center For Arts, where he made a overall comment on the issue of the Nile water, and the second was a lecture arranged by the International Center for African Studies (established by Libya in Khartoum), where he was able to meet with Sudanese thinkers and journalists. Two major points were raised in these lectures. The first was the usual statement that the relationship between the two countries was eternal. This was not accepted by some who said that the eternality is between the two people but not with the Egyptian government. The other was the question of the Halaib Triangle, which is silently occupied by Egypt while Sudan does not compromise its right on that piece of land, but also does not see that the time is suitable to open such a file at the moment. 50 years on and still not resolved The que
53 comments
Read more